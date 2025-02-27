This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Spring break is right around the corner, and as we reach the halfway point of the semester, it’s time for a self-check and refresh as we prepare to take on this final stretch before summer. Here are five essentials to help you ‘spring’ into the rest of the spring semester.

Sun Lamp

I have been a sun lamp skeptic since I first heard about them. I finally gave in and got one, and it was the best decision I have ever made. A real sun lamp (one that emits UV rays) can help to alleviate symptoms of seasonal depression, which is an overwhelming problem faced by students in the spring semester as the early months of the year blend into a grey blur. Amazon has countless options for sun lamps, the most recommended being the Verilux HappyLight and the Lumie Mini Lamp. Both of these options will help supplement your lack of sun exposure to keep you from falling into that sun-starved state.

quality winter jacket

Trust me, I too have fallen victim to getting a winter jacket that is far more cute than it is functional, but as spring semester somehow seems to bring colder weather each day, it’s time to invest in a quality winter jacket. I think a medium-length jacket is ideal, so here are my top picks. Could it be a winter jacket recommendation without an Aritizia Super Puff? The Super Puff Mid – cliMATTE is long enough to keep you as warm as possible without getting in the way. At $298, this jacket is certainly an investment. However, staying warm while walking to class is priceless and will make these freezing temperatures a little less miserable. Another classic is The North Face. Personally, I never feel warm enough with a short puffer, so instead I am recommending the Gotham Parka. Long and insulated, this jacket will lock in all warmth and keep you warm as you make your way across campus. Slightly more affordable than Aritizia’s Super Puff, at $270, this jacket will be a long-lasting investment.

journal

Spring semester is a very emotionally and physically tolling time. A journal is the perfect way to readjust to school life and understand the complex feelings that come with transitions. With journaling, I usually like to go with a guided journal like this Overthinking Guided Journal by Pulse of Potential, because I find I do better with prompts and structured journaling. However, if you just need a place to freely write down your thoughts, there are countless cute options like this Spiral Lined Notebook from Papier.

house plants

When everything outside is grey, dreary and dead, bringing a little pop of green into your space can make all the difference. Having something to care for can add routine and purpose to your day, making day-to-day life just a little more fulfilling. My favorite place to get a small houseplant is Trader Joe’s. Trader Joe’s constantly has a rotation of succulents, floral and small houseplants that would be the perfect addition to your room. To make things even better, these plants are typically inexpensive but durable, so a small investment for a high reward.

sweat sets