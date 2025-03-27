5 of the Most Iconic Television Couples

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

If you say the names of any one of these couples, I’m sure the majority of people know exactly who you are referencing. The characters listed below illustrate to viewers what it is like to be so deeply in love and are five iconic endgames in television.

Ross and Rachel

First on the list we have Ross and Rachel from the hit television series, “Friends.” “Friends” consisted of 10 seasons and aired from 1994 to 2004, giving this couple so much time to finally end up together. *Spoiler alert* Rachel does get off the plane to be with Ross. Ross and Rachel have been through a series of ups and downs, marriage, divorce and even a child. This romance started off with Rachel and Monica (the sister of Ross) reuniting their long-time friendship. Ross has secretly had feelings for Rachel his entire life, especially in high school. When Rachel finally realizes these feelings of his, Ross has a girlfriend and she is the one pining for him. Soon after, their time comes, and during seasons two and three, the two are in a serious relationship. Then comes the famous line from Ross as I assume many of you have heard: “We were on a break!” This is because any chance of them getting back together ends after Ross sleeps with another woman. Luckily the two reconcile and so much is in store after that. Throughout the remainder of the series, the two get drunk and married in Las Vegas, then divorced, have a one-night stand and end up with a child. After a while of separation and even Rachel dating Ross’ best friend Joey, the two end up making it in the end.

Chuck and Blair

Next up, we have Chuck and Blair from the 2007 series “Gossip Girl.” Who can name a more powerful couple than these two? Although they have their fair share of drama, this only further proves that Chuck and Blair are soulmates and so much alike. These two, once again, grew up together on the Upper East Side of New York City. Blair has always dated Chuck’s best friend Nate, and Chuck has honestly just been with everybody. Chuck realizes he is infatuated with Blair one night and she loses her virginity to him in the back of a limo. Ever since then, it was pure games between the two. After this, it took a very long time for official dating to begin due to both refusing to initially admit they loved each other. “Three words, eight letters.” Many obstacles have been overcome in this relationship, including Blair thinking Chuck ruined her prom, Blair realizing he was willing to use her to win back his hotel, Blair almost marrying someone else and Chuck sleeping with Jenny. They got through all those obstacles, and the moments that outshined them included him saving Blair from being held hostage and doing anything to show they are each other’s main priority. Through it all, Chuck and Blair ended up spontaneously getting married in Central Park, surrounded by their friends and family so they didn’t have to testify against one another. Definitely their style. After the time jump before the series ends, we see they have two children together and receive their happily ever after.

Cory and Topanga

In the television series “Boy Meets World” we see the characters of Cory and Topanga fall in love from childhood all the way through marriage. They first meet in middle school and Cory views Topanga as the weird girl. However, remaining with her positive heart, Topanga befriends Cory, and he soon realizes he may like her. Time then jumps into high school, where they share several kisses and awkward moments that raise tension between them, including falling asleep in the school closet together. Soon after, they now both realize they are attracted to one another and begin dating, even telling each other “I love you.” After having such a steady relationship for a while, Cory had to mess things up and kiss another girl at a ski lodge. Although this ended up leading to their breakup, the couple eventually reconciled and this led to them deciding to go to the same college and Topanga asking Cory to marry her. This marriage was called off, postponed and eventually back on, and the rest is history. In Disney Channel’s “Girl Meets World,” we can see Cory and Topanga in their 40s with two children and living in New York City. Their relationship only flourished from the beginning and even lasted throughout adulthood.

Nathan and Haley

The love story of Nathan and Haley was on the series “One Tree Hill” and began when unpopular Haley was assigned to tutor basketball star Nathan Scott. Although she is hesitant at first because of how poorly he treats his half-brother and her best friend Lucas, the two seem to get along more than they would’ve ever thought. This romance begins to blossom quickly as the two fall in love. Haley begins to transform Nathan into a better man and even gets his jersey number tattooed onto her. Nathan realizes that losing her virginity is important to Haley and reassures her that he is willing to wait until they are married because he truly loves her. Things move fast, as the audience is surprised with their engagement in the season one finale and the couple moving in together in season two. Haley’s sister is extremely flirtatious and seductive towards Nathan and a musician named Chris Keller convinces Haley to leave to go on tour with him, causing a strain on their relationship. This leads to a major breakup, but after working on themselves for a while and realizing they cannot live without one another, the two make up. A traumatic day at Tree Hill High School and the death of a loved one causes them to realize that life is precious and they renew their vows. Nathan receives an offer to his dream college for basketball while Haley finds out that she’s pregnant. Nathan ends up putting Haley first and in later seasons when he is trying to get back into the NBA, she’s there to support him every step of the way. After a major time jump, both Haley and Nathan go through different forms of depression at different points, but they are always by the other’s side, saving their family and son Jamie. Through it all, including many scandals and even years later, they ended up with a little girl named Lydia and made the perfect life built with one another.

Jim and Pam