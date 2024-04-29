The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever had one of those mornings where you’re dragging yourself to class, feeling sniffly and miserable because allergy season decided to crash the party? Trust me, I’ve been there, and I know how tough it can be to stay focused when all you want to do is curl up in bed with a box of tissues.

Don’t worry girl, I’ve got your back. Here’s my ultimate guide on how to power through allergy season like a champ, armed with nothing but your trusty backpack and a whole lot of resilience.

Let’s dive in and conquer those sniffles together.

Water bottle I can’t emphasize this enough: drinking water is my go-to solution for almost everything. Got a nasty headache? Water. Feeling a bit lightheaded? Water. Incredibly thirsty? You guessed it — water. It’s surprising how many people overlook the importance of staying hydrated throughout the day. So, toss that trusty water bottle in your backpack and make a mental note to keep sipping and refilling it whenever you can. Personally, what motivates me to drink more water is finding a cute water bottle that I can’t resist. Once I’ve got my eye on one, it becomes my must-have accessory wherever I go. Courtesy of Hydro Flask Hand sanitizer For me, this is an absolute must-have to prevent the spread of germs and minimize the risk of getting even sicker. Keeping your hands clean is crucial in stopping allergens from spreading further. You can easily find adorable travel-sized hand sanitizers at your local CVS or Walgreens, making it effortless to stay germ-free while you’re on the move. Eye drops If you’re like me and suffer from dry eyes during allergy season, let me tell you, eye drops are a game-changer. Seriously, they’re a total lifesaver. Whenever my eyes feel tired and itchy, a couple of drops make me feel awake, alert and ready to tackle my classwork. It’s that simple. These little vials of relief have become my go-to for surviving allergy season. Trust me, you won’t want to go without them. Lip balm We’ve all been there — dealing with dry, chapped lips is not fun at all, especially during allergy season when everything seems to be against us. That’s why I never leave home without my trusty lip balm tucked away in my backpack. Whether it’s the icy winds of winter, the scorching heat of summer or the irritating effects of allergies, having a pack of chapstick handy is just essential. Just toss it in your bag, and you’re all set for whatever the day throws your way. Plus, it’s a small investment that pays off big time in keeping your lips soft, moisturized, and protected from the elements and allergens alike. Trust me, it’s a game-changer. @zoekimkenealy / tiktok healthy snacks During allergy season, it’s super important to bring a healthy snack to class. It’s not just about satisfying hunger; it’s about taking care of ourselves, especially when allergens are floating around. Packing stuff like fresh fruit, nuts or veggies gives us a natural boost and keeps us going strong during those long lectures or study sessions. Plus, it helps fend off allergy symptoms and keeps us feeling our best throughout the day. Next time you’re heading to class, don’t forget to pack a snack that’ll keep you powered up and allergy-proofed.

I hope some of these tips can help you to stay strong and protected during allergy season!