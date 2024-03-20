The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

As concert season approaches, you will need to be prepared for anything and everything that could happen in a venue.

Maybe your phone dies, your feet get blisters or you get separated from your friends. Whether or not these circumstances come to fruition, it’s always good to prepare for what is to come.

cash

Although it is annoying to carry cash around, since these days most places don’t accept cash it doesn’t hurt to be prepared. Personally, I’d rather have cash on me and end up not using it than not having cash when I need it. What if you plan on using Apple Pay, but your phone dies? This is a likely scenario, since taking videos at concerts quickly depletes phone battery. What if you accidentally lose your wallet? How will you pay for parking, food, drinks or a ride home? Even if you require a service that doesn’t accept cash, it’s better to show you do have funds and an intention of paying, rather than showing up empty handed.

Portable charger

As I said before, we all know that phone battery drains quickly during concerts. A lot of times, you get to the venue hours before the performer even comes on, during which you’re using your phone to entertain yourself. Then the performer comes on, and your phone might already be close to dead, or all the videos you take will drain it. Let’s be honest though, the lack of battery is worth it to capture the memories. In order to capture these memories, it’s always good to have a way to recharge. At the end of concerts most people need their phone to either get directions home or call a ride to get home. Don’t let your phone dying leave you stranded.

WATER

For a long time, most venues didn’t allow water bottles, but they’re finally starting to let people bring in a sealed plastic water bottle, which is a win! Staying hydrated is so important, especially at an outdoor concert on a hot summer’s day. Water is usually overpriced inside venues, but they often have water fill stations. So, if you bring in an empty water bottle, make sure to keep refilling it. If you can’t bring one in, please invest in the expensive water bottle because it’s 100% a necessity.

medicine

There is absolutely nothing worse than being at a concert and not feeling well. Concerts are already hot, tight and loud, you don’t need a headache to top it off. If you forget to bring medicine and start to feel sick, do not hesitate to go to one of the first aid or paramedic stands. It might feel like a hassle, or even an embarrassment, to go seek out help, but you can’t help not feeling well and they’re happy to help since it’s their job.

A PLAN