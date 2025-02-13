5 Cute Valentine’s Day Recipes to Make at Home

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

That special day is coming up this Friday: Valentine’s Day. Compiled below is a collection of some of my favorite cutesy recipes that are also so simple to prepare. Whether it’s for your other half or your Galentine’s party, these five recipes are to die for.

No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecake This first recipe is definitely the sweetest on the list and does not require an oven or stove at all. The No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecake will take a little over two hours to prepare and leaves you with six delicious cups that will have your entire Galentine’s Day party impressed. Ingredients: 1 cup heavy whipping cream

8 oz cream cheese (softened)

1/2 teaspoon powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 lb fresh strawberries

1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs Instructions: Beat heavy cream with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form. Place in refrigerator. Add softened cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla extract to a mixer bowl and beat together until smooth. Fold in diced strawberries and whipped cream until well combined. Spoon about 1/2 tablespoon of graham crumbs into each glass. Fill an icing bag with cheesecake filling and pipe a bit into each glass. Top with a few sliced strawberries and another 1/2 tablespoon of graham cracker crumbs. Add another layer of cheesecake filling and a few more slices of strawberries. Next, fill with cheesecake filling. Garnish each with a whole strawberry. Refrigerate for two hours before serving. ~ Miss in the Kitchen Rapsberry Crush Mocktail This Raspberry Crush Mocktail is the only drink item on the list and is super fun to make. This can be done in under five minutes, and it is extremely refreshing. These mocktails also make the perfect photo op, whether it’s with your girls or your partner. Ingredients: Cocktail shaker

Glasses

Raspberries

Juice of 1/2 of a lemon

1 spoonful of sugar

Ice

Soda water

Strawberries

Skewers Instructions: Add a handful of raspberries, the juice of half of a lemon, and a spoonful of sugar to the cocktail mixer. Crush ingredients and add ice. shake it using the cocktail mixer and serve by pouring it into glasses. Put as much soda water as desired. To spice it up a little and for extra decoration, cut strawberries into halves, put skewers through them and lay them on top of the mocktail. ~ @alessandrabrontsema (TikTok) @alessandrabrontsema The perfect drink for Valentine’s Day ♥️💌🫶🏼 Recipe for 1 drink: – raspberries – juice of half a lemon – spoonful of sugar – shot of vodka (optional) – ice – splash of soda water – strawberry heart garnish ♥️🍓 #valentines #valentinesday #valentinesdaycocktail #drink #drinkrecipe #cocktail #cocktailrecipe #valentinesdrink #valentinescocktail #valentinesmocktail #raspberry #strawberry #raspberrycrush #raspberrysmash #easyrecipe ♬ baby Im yours cass Elliot – fawn Spicy Vodka Sauce Heart Pasta Want to show someone you love them by making them a home-cooked meal? This spicy vodka sauce heart pasta is perfect for that occasion or even for a family dinner surrounded by loved ones. This is by far the most mouthwatering meal on this list. Ingredients: Pot

Pan

1/4 of a white onion

1 tsp minced garlic

basil (1 package)

1/3 cup of olive oil

1 tsp red pepper

1/3 cup parmesan cheese

1.5 tablespoon butter

heart-shaped pasta

1/3 cup tomato paste

2/3 cup heavy cream

1/3 cup water Instructions: Begin to boil a pot of water to cook your pasta. On a separate pan on medium heat, add 1/3 cup of olive oil and 1/4 of a chopped white onion. Next, add 1 teaspoon of minced garlic and one teaspoon of red pepper once sizzling. Pour the heart-shaped pasta into the pot to begin cooking it. Once the onions begin to turn brown in the pan, add in 1/3 cup of tomato paste and mix (you can turn the heat down on this step). Add 2/3 cup heavy cream to the mixture in the pan also and mix. Pour 1/3 cup of parmesan, 1.5 tablespoon butter and 1/3 cup of water. Chop up your basil and add it in. Add in pasta and mix! ~ @chayse.carmichael (TikTok) Cupid Chow Are midnight cravings keeping you up the night before Valentine’s Day? Need a quick snack to eat as you binge-watch your favorite rom-coms this week? Cupid Chow (also known as Valentine Chex mix) is the simplest recipe we have yet and can be fully made and ready to enjoy in about two minutes. Ingredients: 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1/4 cup butter

1 cup milk chocolate chips

1 tsp vanilla

9 cups Chex cereal

2 cups powdered sugar

1 cup M&Ms

Sprinkles of your choice Instructions: Combine peanut butter, butter, and chocolate chips in a microwavable bowl. Microwave for 1 minute, then stir until melted and creamy. Add vanilla and stir. In a large bowl with a cover, pour chocolate mixture over cereal. Cover and shake until cereal is evenly coated. Sprinkle powdered sugar over cereal. Cover and shake until evenly coated. Add M&Ms and sprinkles of your choice. ~ Crafty Morning Lovey-Dovey Mini Pizzas Lastly, for the final recipe in today’s cookbook, we have these super teeny heart pizzas. Perfect for a quick snack or making with your partner as a cute Valentine’s date, these Lovey-Dovey Mini Pizzas will absolutely get the job done. This only requires four steps and can be done in only thirty minutes! Ingredients: 2 heart-shaped cookie cutters (small)

Pre-made pizza crust

Pizza sauce

Shredded mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni Instructions: Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Use a heart cookie cutter on a pre-made pizza crust (or if you prefer, shape fresh dough into hearts) Add sauce, cheese, and toppings. Cook until cheese is melted and crust is golden, about 10-15 minutes. ~ Jessica Etcetera

With all of these recipes, you can have a Valentine’s Day feast! No matter who you are spending the special day with or where you may be, these are five food ideas that will truly comfort your heart and make your day even sweeter. Happy Feb. 14!