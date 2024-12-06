The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Breakups suck. There’s no doubt about it. Healing from a breakup isn’t a linear process, and sometimes the best way to let out your emotions is blasting a breakup song you can relate to.

Here are five songs to listen to in your oddly specific breakup situation.

“Tough Love” By Gracie Abrams

If you initiated the breakup and found relief in leaving, then “Tough Love” is for you. This song is perfect to blast in the car with your girls and scream. “No chance I waste my twenties on random men, not one of them is tougher than all my friends.” Sometimes you can breathe a sigh of fresh air amid your sadness. Abrams perfectly encapsulates this feeling in a song that allows you to feel all of your complex emotions at once.

“Already Over” By Sabrina Carpenter

It’s not always truly over when it ends. The breakup to situationship pipeline is an easy one to fall into. Carpenter isn’t better than any of us in her song “Already Over.” She says, “Yeah, I say ‘I’m done,’ but I’m still confused. How am I supposed to close the door when I still need the closure?” The lyrics are relatable for many girls out here who don’t want to let go just yet. If you’re in this situation, listen to this song to know you’re not the only one.

“Drunk Text Me” By Lexi Jayde

Even when they hurt you, it can be super difficult to turn off your feelings and immediately hate them. You crave so badly to understand their betrayal, and you hope for the day they realize their mistake. If you’re looking for a song that encapsulates this pining, look no further than “Drunk Text Me” by Lexi Jayde. “I want you to drunk text me. Saying you still need me. Tell me I’m not like her. I made you happier,” she sings. Jayde is a 22-year-old singer from California who is amazing and deserves more recognition. She has plenty of heartbreak songs to fill the void and lots of other music as well.

“Logical” By Olivia Rodrigo

The ending of a relationship can be a confusing experience to comprehend, especially if your now ex-partner was the one causing a majority of the confusion. You’re trying to work through all of these thoughts and you may feel warped within your brain. Olivia Rodrigo has the perfect song for when you just want to ask them “WTH?” “And now you got me thinking, two plus two equals five, and I’m the love of your life,” Rodrigo says in the chorus of the song.

“Last Kiss” by Taylor Swift