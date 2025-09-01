Use AI to Get that A this Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Trust Me – It’s Not What You Think

After the first week of classes your desk is probably FILLED with syllabi explaining all of the rules against AI. Don’t get me wrong, it can be tempting when there are two hours left till an assignment is due and AI can whip up that 10 page paper in 2 seconds. I get it. But trust me: the professor WILL know. It’s not worth it. Plus, it feels so good to get that A on your own. However just because you can’t use AI to write your paper, you CAN use it to your advantage. How you may be asking? Let me show you ………

Planner

If you are having a hard time planning out when to get all your work done, plus attending all of your new club meetings, plus making it to class, plus making sure you can get enough sleep, plus meeting up with friends for dinner, plus just breathing …. Let AI do the work. If you simply type in all of your events for the day, Chat GPT will curate the perfect day for you. The burden of scheduling your time disappears. Extra bonus, you can even ask it to include meal times, study breaks and things to do to destress.

Study Session

As your course load piles up it may be daunting to go to the library to start plugging away at your work. However if you list all of your assignments and how long you have to study, AI can easily plan out a productive study session. All of your mental energy can go towards getting your work done instead of trying to figure out how you are going to get it all done on time. It may even add in an adequate Starbucks break if you would like. You can even ask to choose where to study if the options are too overwhelming.

Self Care

It is simply impossible to succeed without properly fueling and taking care of your body. AI is a master at pumping out amazing recipes that are not only quick and beginner friendly, but budget conscience as well. Just type in your specific preferences and Chat GPT can curate a delicious, healthy meal. Chat GPT is also an expert at planning easy to follow workout plans and routines. Getting out and moving your body is a great way to take care of your body after sitting in class all day. Let AI do the work for you and design an ideal routine that is beginner friendly and will make you feel confident at the gym. Extra bonus ….. If you are having a rough day, let Chat GPT plan out a relaxing mental health day for you to enjoy. Simply put in your interests and AI will help guide you through a calming day to relieve some of that built up stress.

Just because you cannot use AI to help finish your homework, does not mean it can’t help you ace this semester. Let AI help design productive and relaxing days for you so you can focus on being an academic weapon. Just keep in mind, everything that AI recommends is NOT an obligation. Feel free to use it as a tool for inspiration. Plus, if you’re feeling down, just ask for a funny joke to brighten your day. It really helps.