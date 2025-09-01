Time to Study – Let’s Get Productive

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Best spots on and off campus to Get It Done

Study Off campus

Kay Z Boba – Cute environment where you can meet up with a friend and share a delicious smoothie bowl and seasonal drink.

Koffee Kat – Large, welcoming space with delicious drinks and fun events.

Chapter One – Cozy location right downtown with comfy seating and delicious food.

Panera – Classic place to gather with friends or totally acceptable to be alone. Extensive food and drink menu that is cozy and homefelt.

The Great Outdoors – Why not take advantage of the nice fall weather and take those textbooks outside! Bonus points if you find a bench by the river.

study On campus

The Nest – Great place to get some work done before meeting up with a friend to grab something super yummy to treat yourself with after working so hard.

ARO – Many resources available for assistance and a super quiet place to sit on a comfy couch and work away.

Library 3rd floor – Super quiet and great place for people to watch as they rush to class.

Your room – Use this place with caution. Although a great place for some peace, quiet, snacks and familiarity, be sure to stay off of your bed and put your phone on the opposite side of the room.

Most importantly, learn how you study. Do you like noise in the background or complete silence? Do you work better with others or do you need your space to avoid distractions? What is your optimal snack or outfit of choice? Discovering what makes you most comfortable can make it easier to get into your optimal focus zone and become an academic weapon during your next study session.