The Tell: Empowering, Heartbreaking and Inspiring

Amy Griffin’s Memoir You Don’t Want To Miss

Published earlier this year, Amy Griffin’s powerful memoir, The Tell, quickly reached the New York Time’s Bestsellers list and has since acquired a place on Oprah’s Book Club Pick List. This read explores the painful process of holding on to and releasing past traumas and experiences in one’s life. Griffin recounts her journey of facing her difficult past she had neglected as a young adult and how she healed as a busy working mom.

Throughout her life, Griffin ran everywhere. What she didn’t realize however, was she was always running from a secret from her past. Slowly this secret ate away at her life and unknowingly, she created routines and standards for herself in order to mask her pain. She wanted to become the “perfect” woman: earning a high achieving career, being a star athlete, always being the perfect mother, having the most loving marriage, etc. However all of this came to a head when she tried psychedelic therapy for the first time.

Life after this encounter with her past led Griffin down her pursuit to be rid of her constant need for perfectionism and control. Her memoir illustrates her journey to discover her true values, why she always sought external validation, how to be honest with herself and those around her as well as how to find freedom from her past. Griffin guides the reader through her traumatic experiences and provides hope for those who struggle with similar feelings to take back their lives. Griffin underscores the importance of telling your truth, no matter how difficult.

Trigger Warning: this book includes mention of SA and abuse.