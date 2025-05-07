The 5-Step Skincare Routine That Saved My Skin

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am someone who has previously struggled with cystic acne for years, jumping from one line of skincare to another in search of relief. As someone with combination skin, finding products that actually help rather than just being trendy can be tedious. After all of this time, I have finally come across some simple products for an affordable routine—and trust me, they work!

To start the morning, I start my day with warm water, a washcloth and Paula’s Choice toner. I wet half of the washcloth with the warm water and then gently cleansing my face making sure to loosen up the debris and oil in my pores. After I have thoroughly wiped off my drool from the night before, I lightly dab my face with the dry end of the washcloth. To finish off my morning skincare, I dab six drops of Paula’s choice toner into a cotton round and tap it all over my face. This specific toner is for all skin types and helps shrink enlarged pores and even out the skin. If I happen to be breaking out, I make sure to use Rescue Balm as a spot treatment.

After a day of classes and work, I take a hot shower and use CeraVe face wash—the one I use is for normal to oily skin, though they have multiple face washes for different skin types. After the face wash, I combat my combination skin with CeraVe lotion, which creates a perfect layer

of moisture on freshly cleansed skin. If I happen to have a pimple, I apply a Mighty Patch over the blemish, and wear it overnight. By morning, the Mighty Patch typically pulls out the gunk from the blemish and is ready to receive Rescue Balm.

This daily routine is not only simple for a busy schedule, but it is affordable and genuinely works for acne-prone combination skin. These products helped transform my cystic acne-prone face into smooth and manageable skin, and I hope they can do the same for others!