Sunday Reset

The ultimate reset day guide

Sundays are the ultimate reset day. The one day you get to relax and refresh before the new week starts. I usually start my Sunday with a morning stretch and by making myself a matcha, all while watching Gossip Girl. Once I finally get moving, it’s time to do laundry. I take my sheets off my bed, grab my laundry detergent, and head to the laundry room. While the laundry’s going, I’ll begin tackling my room. There’s something about cleaning your space that instantly makes you feel lighter. I usually organize my desk, light a candle, or listen to a podcast while I put everything back in order. By the time I finish organizing my desk, it’s usually time to put my laundry in the dryer. Then I tidy up my car and fill it with gas for the week. Once that’s done, I get my laundry and fold it neatly into my closet. By the afternoon, the whole place starts to smell clean and feel cozy again. It feels like my mind can breathe.

Then comes my favorite part of Sunday, self-care night. I usually do a full everything shower by exfoliating, shaving, washing my hair and deep conditioning. There’s something so therapeutic about taking your time in the shower and not rushing for once. After that, I throw on a comfy pair of PJs, do my skincare routine and treat myself to a nice face mask. I turn my home into a mini spa, which helps me unwind from the week and refresh for the new week. Plus, my hair gets a little extra love, too! I’ll use a good leave-in conditioner and let it air dry while I chill. Sometimes I’ll call a friend or look at Pinterest while my mask does its thing. The vibe is calm with candlelight and maybe some soft music or a show playing in the background.

By the time I’m done, everything feels fresh: my room, my laundry, my skin and my mood. There’s no better feeling than slipping into clean sheets after a long shower, knowing you’ve taken care of yourself and your space. Sundays aren’t just about chores; they’re about resetting your energy, re-centering yourself and going into Monday feeling a little more grounded and put together. It’s the perfect way to end the week on a peaceful note and start the next one feeling brand new!