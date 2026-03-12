Ready For a Reset

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Why Your Sunday Reset is More Than just cleaning

Do you find yourself spending every Sunday cleaning up and resetting your space for the upcoming week? This is often referred to as a “Sunday Reset,” and is designed to enhance your mental clarity and overall environment. Our environment affects our mental health more than we may think. If your space is a disaster and disorganized, that also makes your mind just as disorganized.

According to Peggy Loo, a licensed psychologist and director at Manhattan Therapy Collective, “…a messy space can lead to stress, anxiety, difficulty concentrating, and relationship strain”. When we let our homes become cluttered and messy, it can affect us without us realizing it, impacting our relationships and mental well-being.

Based on research done by Newport Health care, there are five overall benefits to cleaning.

Sense of order and control: Studies show that having a cluttered space is connected to procrastination and feeling a lower quality of life. Physical stress for women is also connected to cluttered and overwhelming environments.

Familiarity and consistency: When we have a set routine and a place for all our belongings, it offers us stability and a sense of control.

Endorphins: When we release these endorphins, they help us with stress relief and can even act as a pain reliever.

Improved focus: If we have too many items in our space, it can affect and alter our brain’s ability to process information.

Regulating emotions: If we are feeling overwhelmed, the task of cleaning makes us physically slow down and helps us decompress and regulate our emotions.

My favorite part of my Sunday reset is to do laundry. I love getting to have all fresh and clean clothes for the upcoming week. Another thing I enjoy doing is organizing, no matter what it is I find myself enjoying the process of making a space more accessible and comfortable.

