This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If anyone can remember back to the winter of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, the game Wordle had become a national viral phenomenon. What started as a simple daily word game quickly took the internet by storm, challenging players to think of words they may have never heard before or ones they use in everyday conversations. With only 90 people playing in November 2021, Wordle’s popularity grew rapidly, reaching 300,000 players in early January 2022 and jumping to 2 million just one week later. By the end of January, it had reached an estimated 45 million players.



Trends constantly come and go, and while playing Wordle every day may feel like a memory from that time, the fun of a daily brain game hasn’t gone away. Since Wordle’s rise in popularity, many other online games have come out, offering similar challenges to test your vocabulary and logic. Whether you’re looking for a new daily game to add to your routine or just want something fun to do during a study break, here are some online games worth checking out!



Krillian

A daily trivia game where players explore the ocean by submitting the most unique, valid answers they can think of to fit the daily prompts instead of choosing the most obvious responses.

Noillirk

Much like Krillion, Noillirk is a trivia game where players answer fun prompts by guessing what the majority of people would say. Players earn points based on how popular their answers are. The more common answers help them climb higher in the game.

Waffle

Waffle is a daily word puzzle game where players rearrange scrambled letters on a waffle shaped grid to create six intersecting words. Using color coded clues and a limited number of moves, like wordle, players must use vocabulary and logic to solve the puzzle as efficiently as possible.

Parseword

Parseword is another daily word puzzle game where players solve cryptic clues by rearranging and combining words to uncover a hidden answer. This game challenges players to use vocabulary and creative thinking to break down clues and discover how different words can connect.

Dartle

Dartle is a daily trivia game that challenges players to use their knowledge and math skills to reach a score of exactly 100.There is a new category each day, and players give up to three answers to add together to hit the target of 100 without going over.

Contexto

Contexto is a game where players try to uncover a hidden word using clues based on meaning. Each guess receives a ranking based on how closely it relates to the secret word, with number one being the correct answer.

The next time you’re looking for a way to take a break from studying or just give yourself a mental break, these games are worth checking out. They’re a fun way to step away from your usual routine while still keeping your mind engaged!