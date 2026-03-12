Perfect Pilates Workout

A pilates workout that will leave you knowing you will feel it tomorrow
This semester I spontaneously decided to get certified as a pilates instructor on my college campus. Putting together playlists and routines to do in my classes has been so much fun. I have included a few of my favorite songs to play in my class along with my go to routine. I change it up every class because I don’t want to bore the people who come, but I also want to be somewhat consistent so people can expect what is coming.
When curating the perfect pilates playlist I try to use songs that most people know. It is also important to me to choose songs with a good beat so we can move to the beat of the song. I notice that people are more engaged when you can move to the beat.
My favorite songs to use in class are listed below
- Are You Bored Yet? by Wallows (feat. Clario)
- American Money by BORNS
- Ready, Set, Go! by Harry Styles
- someone new by Arden Jones
- Latch by Disclosure (feat. Sam Smith)
After making the playlist for class, I like to write out the routine that I am going to use that day so that I have something to follow. My go-to routine is below and as I said before I change it a bit for each class to keep everybody engaged.
Warm up with your choice of active stretches.
Core:
20 crunch up, 20 side crunches, switch sides
10 suitcases with weight (lay on your back, hold a weight with both hands, and lift your torso and knees toward each other at the same time)
10 dead-bugs (lay on back, arms above head, knees at 90 degrees, lower one arm overhead and the opposite leg straight out at the same time)
10 leg raises
1 minute plank
Repeat this a second time
Legs:
10 squats, 10 squats with one heel up, switch sides, 10 hold low, 15 pulse
20 normal calf raise, 15 toes pointed out, 20 normal
10 singles leg lunges for each leg
15 pulse squat
Glutes:
10 bridge, 10 pulse
10 singles leg lift bridges for each side
1 min bridge hold
Glutes cont.
20 side leg lift, 15 pulse
10 swing leg forward and back slowly, 15 pulse back
15 side clam, 10 pulse
Repeat on other side
Arms w/ weights
10 arm lift forward
10 arm lift side
10 scarecrow (holding light dumbbells at your sides with elbows bent at 90 degrees, raise your elbows to shoulder height so they are parallel to the floor, rotate your forearms upward so your knuckles face behind you)
10 pulse forward
Repeat this a second time
Cool down static stretch
This is my go to pilates workout along with a playlist and I hope you can give it a try!