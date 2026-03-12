Perfect Pilates Workout

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A pilates workout that will leave you knowing you will feel it tomorrow

This semester I spontaneously decided to get certified as a pilates instructor on my college campus. Putting together playlists and routines to do in my classes has been so much fun. I have included a few of my favorite songs to play in my class along with my go to routine. I change it up every class because I don’t want to bore the people who come, but I also want to be somewhat consistent so people can expect what is coming.

When curating the perfect pilates playlist I try to use songs that most people know. It is also important to me to choose songs with a good beat so we can move to the beat of the song. I notice that people are more engaged when you can move to the beat.

After making the playlist for class, I like to write out the routine that I am going to use that day so that I have something to follow. My go-to routine is below and as I said before I change it a bit for each class to keep everybody engaged.

Warm up with your choice of active stretches.

Core:

20 crunch up, 20 side crunches, switch sides

10 suitcases with weight (lay on your back, hold a weight with both hands, and lift your torso and knees toward each other at the same time)

10 dead-bugs (lay on back, arms above head, knees at 90 degrees, lower one arm overhead and the opposite leg straight out at the same time)

10 leg raises

1 minute plank

Repeat this a second time

Legs:

10 squats, 10 squats with one heel up, switch sides, 10 hold low, 15 pulse

20 normal calf raise, 15 toes pointed out, 20 normal

10 singles leg lunges for each leg

15 pulse squat

Glutes:

10 bridge, 10 pulse

10 singles leg lift bridges for each side

1 min bridge hold

Glutes cont.

20 side leg lift, 15 pulse

10 swing leg forward and back slowly, 15 pulse back

15 side clam, 10 pulse

Repeat on other side

Arms w/ weights

10 arm lift forward

10 arm lift side

10 scarecrow (holding light dumbbells at your sides with elbows bent at 90 degrees, raise your elbows to shoulder height so they are parallel to the floor, rotate your forearms upward so your knuckles face behind you)

10 pulse forward

Repeat this a second time

Cool down static stretch

This is my go to pilates workout along with a playlist and I hope you can give it a try!