Mel Robbins Quotes to Remember

reclaim your year

Mel Robbins has taken this world by storm. If you are unfamiliar with this 21st Century icon, Robbins is a New York Times bestselling author, motivational speaker, host of The Mel Robbins Podcast, and Grammy nominee. She is a global phenomenon who provides science backed strategies to assist overcome procrastination and self-doubt, build meaningful relationships, and live your best life. At the beginning of 2026, Mel Robbins released a new podcast, “7 Things to Tell Yourself Every Day.” This podcast left me speechless. Not only does it provide valuable advice, but it gives the listener courage, strength and the confidence to start this year off right.

1. “You can be a kind person with a good heart and still tell people to f*ck off when needed. It’s called boundaries.”

We are constantly saying yes to everything in order to please others. We need to stop, take time for ourselves, and do things that make us happy and satisfied. If others really care about you, they will respect your peace and much needed space.

2. “The best thing a therapist ever told me is you’re not lazy. You only have a certain amount of energy right now, and you’re using it all to survive.”

We are often told to “give it our all” or “be at your 100%.” Everyday we might have a different version of our 100%. Maybe we didn’t get a good night’s sleep, or maybe we are juggling a lot of different tasks, or maybe we just aren’t having our best day and that is okay. Just because your 100% might not be as much as it is on other days, it does not mean you are putting in any less of your time, ability, and effort.

3. “You know who’s going through a tough time right now? Everyone. Be kind.”

Everyone has a story. We may not know what everyone is dealing with and people may not know what we are dealing with ourselves. That being said, it is so much easier to be kind to not only those around you, but yourself as well.

4. “I’m not everything I want to be yet, but I’m a lot of things I wanted to be two years ago, and what a wonderful thing it is to realize that.”

It is so easy to compare ourselves to those around us on a day to day basis or while we scroll on social media. Quickly, we fall into the trap of self deprecating and hatred of all the things we do not have. It is important to remember all of the things we do have, especially if there are things we dreamed of obtaining not too long ago.

5. “One of the healthiest habits to learn: Take nothing personally.”

Again, we have no idea what other people are going through or what they experienced in a day. Just because someone may have offended you or done something you didn’t like, does not mean it was intentional. Additionally, they might just need to get anger out for themselves and unfortunately you were the next closest thing.

6. “Becoming the best version of yourself comes with a lot of goodbyes.”

We often stick around people or things that are familiar and comfortable. Although this feels safe, it does not always lead to us becoming our best and truest self. Sometimes, we must say goodbye to people around us in order to surround ourselves with others that align with our current values. It may even mean saying goodbye to parts of yourself to leave space for all you hope to become.

7. Keep in mind, there’s a clock ticking that you can’t see. So love whoever loves you and enjoy your life.”

Life is too short to ignore loved ones. Pick up that phone. Write that text. Spend time with those that give you joy.

Mel Robbins continues to inspire people of all ages across the globe to invest in themselves to live their best lives. These simple 7 quotes provide the blueprint into becoming your best self this year. Any time you are experiencing doubt or need motivation to choose you, come back to these messages to inspire you to achieve greatness.