Era or New Lifestyle?

As a young girl I always made fun of my nana when she engaged in “grandma” activities. I dreaded getting to that age when all I would want to do was sit around with my knitting and books. Instead I wanted to always be on the go and staying active.

I was wrong

My nana had it right all along. These “grandma” activities were far from solitary, low energy tasks. Looking back, her schedule was always packed with social gatherings, events and fun projects. In addition, she never seemed burned out, always had a smile on her face and engaged in things that mattered to her.

In my pursuit to recover from the “grind” culture and constantly pleasing people, I reflected on things my nana did that helped her live a life for herself. What things did she include in her life daily that helped her mentally, emotionally and physically to keep her smiling?

Relationships and Solitude

Relationships are essential for our mental well-being. They give us connection, laughs and experiences like no other. Don’t get me wrong, solitary times are just as important too. We need time to reboot, rest and spend time loving ourselves. Without that, we simply can’t show up for others. By setting boundaries, my nana was able to create a healthy balance between the two. She made sure to plan outings with her close friends and family to keep her relationships strong and to simply be with people she loved. Also, she tried new things with larger groups of people to experience new things when she pleased. Importantly, my nana valued the word “no” when she knew she needed time to be with herself. Best of all, she learned that the people that didn’t respect her “no” didn’t deserve her time anyway.

Many things my nana did with her loved ones were actually many things she could do on her own as well. For example, she loved being part of a book club. By herself, she could read in her cozy pjs with a super soft blanket. Then with her friends she was able to discuss the book, gossip and partake in a sweet treat. I thus decided to join a book club. I have an excuse to read and enjoy some solitary time in the evening, but also have the ability to connect with other like minded people who discuss life, the book and make cute crafts.

Staying active

Just because she was older did not mean my nana wasn’t active. She loved playing pickleball and walking with her friends. Thus, I go on walks and go to fitness classes too. Sometimes I go alone and sometimes I go with a friend to catch up on life. I have found this to be a great way to keep both my physical and mental well-being in check. Going to yoga classes with my friends has also been a good way to get active and keep it lowkey.

Crafts over screens

Who doesn’t love a good crafting session either? My nana was always moving her hands. She loved to get her last bit of energy out and exercise her brain by creating new things. As a result, I learned how to embroider, bought myself many coloring books and gathered so many puzzles. I traded my phone screen and social media for crafting and I will never go back. In addition to making fun things, I am no longer comparing myself to what I see while I doomscroll. I am challenging my brain and doing things that are fun.

By beginning these habits and activities, I started seeing a difference in myself. I wasn’t tired all the time, I was less cranky, I felt genuine connection in my relationships and best of all, I felt happy. So I encourage you to say yes to yourself: do what fills your cup and start feeling a difference now. There is no age limit on things that make you feel good.