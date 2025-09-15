Hydration Nation: The Ultimate Dry-Skin Ritual

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For as long as I can remember, I have dealt with extremely dry and sensitive skin, this led to seeing a dermatologist multiple times throughout the years. Now I consistently visit my esthetician to manage my dry-skin. My esthetician has created a very strict routine in hopes of keeping my skin in check throughout the changing seasons, especially with the rough winters in upstate New York.



MORNING

In the morning, there are two to three steps depending on how my skin is feeling on a given day. Every morning, I apply a Pro-Microbiome lotion (toner) that is made by Methode Physiodermie, then I apply a Nelly Devuyst purifying combination skin cream and to top it all off I add a Tizo’s tinted sunscreenthat is SPF 40. If my skin is feeling extremely dry, I first apply a protective facial balm by Mr.Lulu to enhance the moisturizer, then follow my routine as usual.

Evening

It doesn’t stop there, at night I follow an even more elaborate routine to ensure my skin achieves its healthy glow. It involves a lot more products than my morning routine. First, I use a cleansing cream by Nelly Devuyst as my face wash, then I apply a deep cleansing balm by Methode Physiodermie to hydrate my face. After, I add two drops to my cheeks of redness rescue serum by Methode Physiodermie to help my skin cool down before layering it with a biocalm serum by Nelly Devuyst. Last but not least I apply an intense moisture cream by Methode Physiodermie to enhance all of the products I have just applied.

Each of these products involved in both my morning and nighttime skin care routine are made with all organic ingredients meaning there are no harmful chemicals. Not only do they feel great on my skin, but I know they are healthy and safe to apply. Trust me, these products are 100% worth your investment!