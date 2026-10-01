Has it Been 4 Seconds or 4 Years?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, my family celebrates Christmas at my grandparents’ house. It’s the one time of the year that my extended family gets together. When the celebration comes to an end, it’s always “see you next year!”, which, all my life, has felt like such a long time. My grandparents would always say, “It feels like last year’s celebration was just yesterday”, but I could never relate to this. To me, I could barely even remember last year’s celebration because it felt like so long ago.

They always told me that as I get older, time will feel like it’s slipping away from underneath my feet. I never bought it. Throughout high school, the weeks felt never-ending, not to mention the months. I would find myself creating countdowns, not necessarily because I was excited for something, but to prove to myself that time was passing. In hindsight, I think I must have just been so miserable that I needed a visual to show myself that time really was passing, as it felt like I was stuck in a never-ending loop.

Time flies

As a college sophomore going into week 7, I have recently found myself saying, “I can’t tell if I’ve been here for 4 seconds or 4 years”, this phrase being an expression that it feels like I just got here yesterday at the same time that it feels like I’ve been here forever. The past 5 weeks have been jam-packed with activity after activity. It is almost impossible to catch a break with the amount of work I have. At the same time, I have also been enjoying myself more than I have throughout my entire life.

I really didn’t think that time would pass as quickly as it feels like it is passing now. When you are having fun and enjoying yourself, time really does fly by, to say the least. It’s safe to say that my grandparents were right. I now feel like saying bye at Christmas will feel more like a see you tomorrow rather than a see you next year.