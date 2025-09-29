Flu Fighters

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fluids, Formulas and Fuzzy Blankets

It’s finally fall: an exciting time full of pumpkin spice lattes, colorful nature walks and decadent cinnamon pastries. However, there is a small, unwanted pest that loves to hang out this time of year. The flu is nothing to joke about. It can wipe you out for weeks at a time and completely wreck all of your fun fall plans. Here is a quick guide to help navigate this germy time and stay healthy all season long.

1. Prepare

It is never too late to gather a toolkit of supplies to store in your room so if the time comes when you catch the nasty germ, you already have everything you need to feel your best. Having the basics such as tissues, cough drops, and over the counter medications on hand allows you to start the road to recovery without even having to visit the store. Right when you start feeling that tickle in your throat, Emergen-C is your friend. This medication pumps your system with extra Vitamin C, helping to reduce your systems and limiting your time with the flu. Better yet, it’s never too late to book an appointment to get a flu shot at your local pharmacy. I get it, it’s a shot, but the benefits of limiting your symptoms are definitely worth it. Most importantly, simply WASH YOUR HANDS.

2. Visit the Health center

Going to the health center is easy, free and incredibly helpful. The nurses there can help you find the right medicine for you, give you tips for a speedy recovery and even give you a note to get you extra extensions in your classes to prioritize recovery. Living away from home when you are sick can be difficult and the health center is there to provide that level of comfort and support you may be lacking on your own.

3. Food and water

Often overlooked, your water intake is essential while you are recovering from the flu. Make a mug of hot tea or keep your favorite glass next to you all the time. Rehydration is key in not only making you feel better, but speed up your recovery. Even better, I recommend adding electrolytes to your fluid intake to help replenish your system. Additionally, eating nourishing and healthy foods can help to make you feel better immediately. Focus on comfort foods that are full of whole grains, protein and vegetables. Try a hot bowl of chicken soup or a toasted bagel with eggs and avocado. When you are not feeling well it is tempting to stick with convenient, often unhealthy foods. However, this tendency can actually make you feel worse. Definitely treat yourself to yummy, comforting foods, but keep nourishing foods your main recovery diet.

4. Rest

The best way to feel better and recover is rest. Now is the perfect time to find your favorite fuzzy blanket and fall movie and take it easy. Work with your professors to get extensions on your assignments in order to not fall behind or stress over schoolwork during this time. Prioritize your sleep and do things that make your body feel good. Go for a slow walk outside to get fresh air, take hot showers to clear your lungs or even call a loved one and catch up.

One of the best things you can do when you are sick is give yourself time. Don’t rush recovery. Slowly get yourself back into your daily routine and give yourself grace for gaining your strength back. Getting the flu is never fun, but with the right steps, you can significantly quicken your recovery and get back to enjoying the fall season.