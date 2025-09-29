Fall Essentials for Living in the North

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The ABC Necessities to Enjoy the Fall

Fall in the North can be an amazing experience to take in the pretty colors during an outdoor activity, enjoy a warm drink or bake a recipe for a pumpkin spice treat. But before you know it the temperature will drop, the sun will disappear and the fall depicted in movies becomes unrealistic. A northern fall can be a lovely time, however there are a few essentials you need to help you enjoy it as long as you can.

A – Apple Orchard Visit

B – Boots For All Weather

C – Candles

D – Daily Gratitude Reminders

E – Electric Kettle for Warm Tea

F – Flannels

G – Gloves

H – Hand Lotion to Prevent Dry and Cracked Skin

I – Ice Scraper

J – Jigsaw Puzzles

K – Kind Friends

L – Leaf Peeping Adventures

M – Movie Nights with Friends

N – Nature Walks

O – Open mind to Try New Things

P – Pumpkin Spice Drinks and Treats

Q – Quiet Time to Rest

R – Raingear

S – Sweaters

T – Toe Warmers

U – Umbrella

V – Vitamin D

W – Wool Socks

X – eXtra layers

Y – Yummy Fall Recipes

Z – Zealous Goals for the End of the Year

Fall can be unpredictable, but don’t let that stop you from getting the most out of the best time of year!

