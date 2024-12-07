This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter.

I get it — you may be a “good” or “responsible” driver — but the wintertime is nothing to joke about. The rain, sleet, ice, and snow can cause extremely dangerous road conditions that leave anyone susceptible to horrific accidents. Now is the time to prepare your vehicle and yourself, for this scary time of year on the roads. After all, don’t you want to be able to safely meet up with your friends for a warm and delicious Starbucks coffee on Saturday morning? Here are some things to keep in mind before you shift into driving.

BE SAFE

Slow down. It’s hard to see where the road is covered in ice, mainly slick black ice. That being said, before it is too late, slow down and be hyper-aware of the speed limits. Don’t even be afraid to drive under the speed limit if the area seems a bit sketchy, especially on these north country windy roads. Also, If you find yourself behind a snow plow truck make sure to give it plenty of space to do its job. They are ultimately out there to keep you safe, so make sure to give them the right of way.

Vehicle Safety

The changing temperatures can greatly impact your car in ways that you may have not noticed before. As the outside temperature plummets, so does your tire pressure. It is important to check the pressure consistently, as a result in addition to checking tire treads. This ensures that your car is able to grip the road, preventing any side quests into the woods. It is also never a bad idea to put a fresh set of snow tires on for the season.

Furthermore, don’t hesitate to start your car a few minutes before you are ready to leave. This way, your engine can have proper time to warm up, not to mention getting into a warm car is way more comfortable for your hands. However, before you shift into driving, make sure to clean off your car with a reliable snow brush or scraper. You don’t want snow flying down on your windshield while changing lanes, or worse, having your windows blocked with a sheet of ice.

With this season of giving upon us, don’t neglect your car. New floor mats that can hold all of that extra sludge and muck from your snow boots as well as new windshield wipers and fluid are always high on the car winter gift list.

Prepare Yourself

Now that your car is all ready for your winter adventures, let’s make sure you are all set to embark on your journey. First and foremost, take a deep breath if winter driving scares you. That is normal and completely understandable. However, it is never a good idea to get behind the wheel if you are feeling overwhelmed and anxious. One way to help is to familiarize yourself with the safety features of your vehicle; in particular, if your car is a four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, has emergency lights and any other special feature your car may have available to you.

In addition, as you will be sure to be using extra heat this season, your vehicle will be working extra hard and need gas or charging more frequently. That being said, make sure to always have enough fuel in the tank. Getting stranded in subzero temperatures is never safe. It also never hurts to have some extra supplies stored in the trunk for those just-in-case situations. Jumper cables and flashlights can come in handy if you do end up on the side of the road. Having a small first aid kit loaded with extra hand warmers and a fuzzy blanket is also a good idea. Lastly, there are some things that are more about convenience than necessity, but may come in especially handy in the cold season: some useful items to add are your favorite nonperishable snacks, water bottles and even a backup cell phone charger.

It also goes without saying, but study your route before you travel and give yourself plenty of time to get there. Make sure you know where you are going before you shift into drive as road signs may be knocked over or covered and you will not have to constantly look down at your Google Maps to make sure you arrive on time.

Bottom line: take extra time this winter as you approach driving. Make sure your vehicle is prepped and ready and take that deep breath. Navigating the windy, icy roads can be scary, but that should not stop you from enjoying all of your favorite winter adventures. When in doubt, grab a buddy to go with you!