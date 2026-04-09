Do You Know Ball?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The realism of being a student-athlete in college

Starting college is like starting a new chapter, a new page, a new beginning in which you do not know the ending. There are many aspects and details of the unknown that are embedded into college sports no matter the division you play in. As a first-year student in college, taking on the opportunity to participate in my sport has led me to realize that you can truly do anything you put your mind to. It may seem intimidating at first, but going in with a clear mindset and being open to new possibilities is the way to go. This may seem easier said than done. Everyone in this world is different in their own special way, because if people weren’t unique then the world would be boring.

Speaking up about the reality of being a student-athlete can give inquiry on what you can expect from one perspective, and it is up to you how you want to interpret this new chapter of your life and translate it to yours.

Broadening your horizons and being vulnerable with new people may seem hard at first, considering your background, but being able to relate to someone and watch other people grow with you is like a breath of fresh air. Having that sense of competition with your team but also being able to get better together and push yourself as far as your limits allow you to foster a sense of togetherness. As you find “your people” throughout the year and in classes, not all of them may understand what you are going through in regard to sports and how that sense of frustration can impact you academically and socially.

Rolling back to school and how sports can take a toll on this, there are assignments and other responsibilities you have to juggle. Having a back to lean on from your teammates can guide you through their tips and tricks and can help you tremendously. Additionally, finding your first friends in college may be tricky, but resorting back to your teammates you can make close ties to is like an invisible string that was there all along.

Continuing on with the topic of friendships, there might be cliques and groups weaved throughout your team, but finding people with your niche is such a positive aspect, especially during pre-season. Even if you struggle to find those people, start with vulnerability, not perfection. It is easy to feel like you have to be strong all the time, but mentally you can fall into a negative mindset where you think you don’t belong. Share your frustrations with sports AND school, because don’t get me wrong, I love practice but managing it sometimes can be ROUGH. That is why it is important to share your awkwardness and break down fostering the bridges to connection. Your team might feel like your whole world, but don’t be afraid to explore friendships in classes, clubs or study groups. Sometimes the most meaningful connections come from unexpected places. Sports are 80% mental and 20% physical, or so I have been told by my coach, but even the physical stuff is mental because you need to find the motivation and courage to take on sport.



There are many athletes who hide their mental health issues and are scared to come out with them, but finding those connections throughout your team, or resources beyond can help you find your breakthrough or help you with your hardships that come with being a student-athlete. The student-athlete’s life is hard, I am not going to lie. Everyone can do hard-things with a great support system and the belief of making today a great day- one day at a time!

You’re braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think!