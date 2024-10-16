7 Tips to Go Stress Free This Semester

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is that time of year again, fall! The mornings get chillier, the smell of hot, delicious pumpkin lattes in the air, and it’s finally time to bring those cozy sweaters out of the back of the closet. As we welcome fall, however, we also must welcome our intense class schedules, midterms, and all of the demands from friends and our extracurriculars. Before you let all of the stress ruin your plans for a weekend at the orchard, I’d like to include these easy seven tips into your daily routine to ensure you do not become overwhelmed, burned out, or buried in late assignments. After all, your mental health and wellbeing is priority Number One.

Tip 1: Maintain a Calendar

Although this may seem like a daunting task, simply keeping track of all of your assignments, extracurriculars, and personal time helps to stay on task and focused. In addition, you never miss another due date for your biology class. This doesn’t have to be complicated either. Just a simple note on your notes app, a small whiteboard in your dorm, or even a Google Doc listing important dates.

Tip 2: Walk in Nature

In between classes, spend time going for a walk. Call a friend, listen to a podcast, or even better, disconnect from the world. Spend time with yourself and nature without any distractions or interruptions. Take this time to forget about all of your worries and responsibilities.

Tip 3: Pamper Yourself

This does not have to be a complicated or expensive task. Take a long, hot shower, paint your nails, pick out a cute outfit, or even play some relaxing music while doing your makeup. Not only will this make you feel better, but this will allow you to feel good in your own skin and boost your confidence. Take the time to foster your relationship with your best friend: you.

Tip 4: Prioritize Rest

Even though this can be a stressful time, sleep is the most effective remedy. There is a balance between spending too much time underneath your fuzzy blankets and never getting any shut-eye, however. No matter what, make sure you are getting enough ZZZs at night, and don’t be afraid to have an early night in.

Tip 5: Quality Time

Spend time with those you care about most. They will fill your cup and ensure you are still laughing and smiling through the hard times. Further, they are always there for you when you need a little rant sesh. Schedule this time. Make it a necessity in your day. After all, who doesn’t love a hug from your best friend?

Tip 6: Eat Well

“I don’t have time to eat”. “I just want to eat ice cream”. “Let’s DoorDash”. Many of these thoughts may run through your head, especially in high-stress situations. Although they may provide relief and comfort in the moment, they will only make the stress level rise. A few well-balanced meals a day are key to ensuring you are feeding your smart brain with all that is necessary to succeed throughout your day.

Tip 7: Do What You Love

Knee deep in assignments and extracurriculars it is hard to find time to do the things you love. It is essential to make sure you schedule time in your day to do your favorite hobbies: crafting, reading, working out, making Pinterest boards, etc. After a long day, you need a break from all the stressors in your life. Doing what you love allows you to reconnect with yourself and remind you that there are many good things still to come.

All in all, enjoy this season. Do not let the assignments, busy meeting schedules, or demands of your life get in the way of exploring all of the fun fall activities. Take time for yourself, schedule your priorities into your calendar, and take care of yourself. You got this.