You Will Make It Through The Winter!: Tips for Surviving Pittsburgh Winters

It’s no secret that Pittsburgh winters can be grueling, cold, dark, and wet. The winter season can feel like a never-ending slog, with only the slightest hope that spring will come again. However, that doesn’t mean it has to be miserable.

Pittsburgh winters are tough; there’s no getting around it. But there are many things you can do to brighten up your life, your space, and your mind during these long winter months. The following are just a few suggestions, and although they’re grouped into categories, they’re all deeply interconnected!

The Body

Winter as a college student is an especially trying time: you’re stuck indoors, it’s cold and flu season, and you often have piles of assignments. However, none of these mean you should stop taking care of yourself! Some of the most important things you can do for yourself are move your body, get enough sleep, and stay hydrated. Moving your body can be as simple as a 15-minute walk, or if it’s too cold and you can’t bear to go outside, a home workout or yoga flow. The option of just lying in bed and going nowhere may be enticing (and is even important to do sometimes!) but finding the time and space to move your body even in the slightest ways can improve your mood, as well as your energy level, both things that become extra important as the sun sets earlier each day.

Additionally, getting good sleep is incredibly important. This is true year-round but especially during cold and flu season. In allowing yourself time to rest and sleep, your body is able to better recharge, fight off illnesses, and support you in your day-to-day life. Having a fairly consistent sleep schedule is also key to this: even though some days will inevitably vary, doing your best to stick to your sleep schedule at least 75% of the time can go a long way.

Eating a balanced diet and drinking plenty of water can also be crucial, as it will help boost your energy levels and keep your body fueled. This is not to say don’t indulge in sweet treats; you definitely should. Just also make sure to eat fruits and vegetables every once in a while.

Wearing layers is also crucial to Pittsburgh winters. As a student, you often move between buildings and spaces, spending bursts of time outside and others in variously heated rooms. This fluctuating temperature necessitates wearing layers so you can add or remove them as needed. This might seem annoying (and sometimes it is) but it’s also so worth it to ensure your comfort in various spaces throughout the day.

The Mind

Winter can be hard on the mind: from seasonal depression to intense fatigue, winter can pose challenges to one’s mental health. However, there are some actions you can take to help support your mental health, including the tips explored in the other sections of this article!

One way you can support your mental health during this time is to listen to your body and make time for rest. The winter season can be very taxing, and it’s important to make sure you build in time to take breaks and rest. Additionally, be gentle with yourself. Winter isn’t easy, and it’s okay to have rough days, but let me tell you, taking a break is worth it and will often help you! Even if it’s just for five minutes, taking a break from work or studying can allow you to refocus your mind and return to your work refreshed.

Finding a new hobby, or returning to old ones can also be a great way to support your mind! In the winter, you often find yourself spending more time inside, and finding a new hobby to pick up (that’s not endless scrolling on your phone) can be an exciting outlet for fun and creativity. Personally, I like to make a lot of crafty things, like crochet pieces and collages, because snuggling up with a blanket, a good movie, and a craft when it’s cold outside brings me so much joy

Additionally, things like keeping your space clean, making your bed each day, and even doing your laundry (I hate it too…) can help you feel more productive, organized, and put together. Following a weekly or daily routine in the winter months can feel extra difficult, but choosing to commit to it, or even just to a piece of it, can help you feel more centered and in control during these dark and cold months.

Furthermore, if you’re feeling like you really miss the sun, use a light therapy box! These small electronic boxes mimic sunlight and can help alleviate Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Pitt even has them available for checkout through the library system!

The Spirit

Embrace the activities you can only do in the winter! Things like outdoor ice skating, sledding, and even holiday celebrations can serve as incredible ways to lift your spirits during the Winter. Additionally, establishing fun and new traditions with people such as your friends and roommates can help bring some of this holiday cheer back onto campus!

Spending time with people you love is crucial to making it through the winter. Even though you might not be able to hang out outside as much, you can still invite people in. In fact, over the past few years, I’ve found a special kind of joy in having friends over during winter, as it creates a space of warmth and joy in a season filled with so much cold. Spending time with your friends won’t just lift your spirit, it’ll lift theirs too!

At the end of the day, winter is a hard season, but it’s also full of all kinds of beauty if you know where to look. Here’s to finding the beauty in the cold this year!