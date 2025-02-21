What’s In My College Survival Kit? Essentials for Thriving, Not Just Surviving

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a sophomore here at Pitt, I have discovered the many ins and outs of what almost every college student needs. The ultimate guide for what to carry in your backpack is not just a random post you find on a social media platform. Through trial and error, you can find your own specialized “survival kit.” Personally, it has taken me over a year to know exactly what essentials I need for my everyday life. From simple to the most random items, here are eight of my most important college necessities.

Reusable water bottle Are you running up Cardiac Hill to get to class? Do you have a dry cough in the middle of a large lecture hall? I have the solution for you! I found out really quickly that I absolutely NEED my water bottle with me at all times. From class to club meetings, I have discovered that my reusable water bottle is a lifesaver! Investing in a reusable water bottle is definitely the go-to for all types of college living. Backpack snacks This one might feel obvious, but it is a game-changer. On long days, you might not necessarily have the time to sit down and have a full meal. An easy solution to this important dilemma is having a rotation of snacks in your backpack at all times! From granola bars to a bag of chips, I always have some type of easy snack on standby. I am not ashamed to say that I am in need of a sweet treat at the most random intervals of the day; I always have my tiny candies and delectable sweet treats in my backpack. Tide to go Pen I have had an embarrassing amount of times when I needed this item. I am always spilling food and drinks on my clothes. No matter the occasion, I believe that the Tide To Go Pen is an absolute must-have. For some reason, the universe decided that every time I am wearing formal attire, I must spill something on myself. Handily, I can just whip out my trusty Tide To Go Pen to wipe away any messes and stains. There are even some instances where my friends or strangers need it too! Calculator I feel that this item is not always an obvious one. In high school, I had to get a calculator to work on my homework after school. Since I’ve started college, I have found that there are the most random times when I need my calculator. Of course, some professors and departments loan out calculators to students, but I have never once regretted my purchase. Personal whiteboard If you are like me and don’t have an iPad, this is a very efficient and more affordable tool for studying. This past fall semester, I invested in a tiny whiteboard and some dry-erase markers. This purchase was one of the most rewarding investments I have made in my college career thus far! Instead of wasting notebook space, I will rewrite notes and study on my new whiteboard. Now that I have this tool, I am able to study more in my apartment instead of spending late nights at the library. Phone charger This is easily one of the most important backpack staples. My phone is always dead or close to dying, no matter what time of day. If you are anything like me, this is one of the most annoying inconveniences in day-to-day life. Therefore, I recommend to everyone that they have their phone charger with them at all times. It is super easy to find a small pocket for it in your backpack as well. Yearly Planner Are you swamped with coursework and events and keep forgetting about them until the last minute? If you are, I would definitely recommend a planner. Personally, I find it really beneficial to have one that has both a weekly and monthly calendar. As soon as I learn about an assignment or event, I immediately write it in my planner. I always take a few moments each week to look at my planner and make sure that I am still on track with everything I have planned. phone wallet I am aware that this item is not applicable to all students (especially if you live off campus). However, if you do live on campus or have to frequently use your student ID or banking cards, this is the item for you. Originally, when I first arrived at Pitt, I did not think I would need a phone wallet. After repeatedly shuffling through my wallet for my student ID, I yearned for a phone wallet. Since purchasing it, I have used my phone wallet consistently since freshman year. This item is an essential staple for me, even after starting my second year.

These eight items have been essential in my academic life, and I believe that everyone should have their own college survival kit! Everyone has their own personal and customized needs, however, I believe that each and every item is essential in making your academic life easier and more enjoyable. Ultimately, what is in your own college survival kit, and how does it make your academic life easier?