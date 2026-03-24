TSLOMW Season 4 Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you haven’t watched the new season of the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and don’t want anything spoiled, go watch it and make sure to come back once you are finished!!

Our favorite Mormon wives are back for season four of TSLOMW after the explosion that was the season three reunion. With Demi finally being gone, the season being filmed during Dancing With the Stars, and Taylor getting ready to leave for the Bachelorette, this season had so much going on for the girls. Unfortunately, the more that’s going on in MomTok, the more drama there is, and this season was filled with drama. Episode one alone starts off with Whitney and Jen moving to LA for Dancing with the Stars, living together, and giving the news that DadTok is going to the Villa. As we know, going to the Villa ended so well for the girls…Unfortunately, this is not the end of DadTok trying to hijack the show, not including Chase and his redemption arc. Throughout this season, it’s extremely evident that they are trying to leech off the girls and take over their accomplishments and special moments. Like, let’s be for real, they didn’t need to speak during the butterfly moment, nobody cares…

Moving on to the parasite that is Dadtok as a whole for the time being, I want to highlight the relationships these girls have built throughout the season. My favorite relationship that was built overall was the moms collectively hating on DadTok and wanting them gone. (Can you tell what my least favorite part of the season is yet?) The season starts off with Miranda and Taylor being a little rocky due to Miranda finding out from Layla about Taylor and Chase’s “dinner date.” One of my favorite relationships I loved to see repaired was with Whitney and Mikayla. This, in my opinion, really shows Whitney’s growth as a person and shows that she has changed for the better.

Unfortunately, the girls had to come together as a whole on two major issues throughout this season, and they were not as positive as anyone would have liked. One of the huge themes of this season was the downfall of Jessi and Jordan’s relationship. Throughout this season, they are constantly on each other’s minds, and no matter what Jessi does, it never seems to be enough. Jordan just keeps digging himself deeper and deeper into a hole, being the one who reached out for the guys to go to the Villa, going at the girls’ throats, and just being embarrassing as a husband, showing his true colors. Before the end of episode one, I know I and many others were begging them to finally get a divorce and end their toxic cycle.

You can’t mention toxic cycles in TSLOMW without talking about Taylor and Dakota, and this season was filled with that cycle starting over and over again, having many of us viewers screaming at not only Dakota this season but also Taylor for constantly going back to him, risking her being the next Bachelorette. We all know that Dakota is like a parasite that has attached itself to Taylor, constantly doing things (and people) to get under her skin. Not only that, but he somehow keeps managing to wiggle his way back into her bed for more than just a comfortable place to sleep. Yet arguably the worst thing he did this season was going to her house the night before she leaves for the Bachelorette and asking her to “save a rose for him.” This conversation is what many, including the girls, think caused her to miss her original flight to the show. Luckily, she ended up making it to the Bachelorette. This season just seemed so much worse than normal, from Taylor calling Dakota to ask if he had a good time with the girl at the Villa to sleeping with him a few days later; everything was insanely messy.

This season was also extremely vulnerable. Layla talked about her struggles with eating and her addiction to GLP-1s, and Mikayla went more into her past trauma, her health, and how it is putting a toll on her relationship. The aftermath of the season is just as vulnerable, with Taylor’s Bachelorette season being canceled due to DV allegations and Jessi officially announcing her divorce to Jordan. With the cancellation of filming for season five, we are all left to wonder if they got too vulnerable. Can MomTok really survive this one? If all else fails, I am hoping Chase and Miranda get their own show. We need some stability.