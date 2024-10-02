‘Tis the Season: Pumpkin Recipes for Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

As Pittsburgh starts to finally creep into fall, I, like many others, am very excited for all the seasonal flavors, pumpkin in particular. Not just pumpkin spice (which is delicious), but actual pumpkin puree. Pumpkin is a flavor that’s both very familiar and very versatile, and it’s especially suited to baked goods. In case you’re a lacking a little bit in inspiration, I have a couple of my favorite recipes with pumpkin and a few more I’m planning to try this fall.

Recipes I know (and love)

Pumpkin Cake Pumpkin cake with cream cheese frosting is truly one of the easiest and most rewarding things you can make with pumpkin, and one of the pumpkin recipes I use most often. I actually have two recipes for the price of one here, Parsley and Icing’s Pumpkin Olive Oil Cake and The Toasted Pine Nut’s Moist Gluten Free Pumpkin Cake, both of which I have made and enjoyed. Toasted Pine Nut’s recipe is great if you’re planning to make the cake for someone who has dietary restrictions, as it’s already gluten free and very easy to make dairy free as well. Pumpkin Muffins These Simply Pumpkin Muffins from Sally’s Baking Addiction are another easy thing to whip up, and they’re a sweet treat that is satisfying and full of pumpkin flavor. I often add dark or semi-sweet chocolate chips to these, and they can also be made with gluten free flour. These muffins and the pumpkin cake recipes I mentioned above have both been popular with my roommates, but especially the muffins, which my roommate Alison refers to as “Kaitlyn’s Famous Pumpkin Muffins.” Although I can’t take credit for the recipe, I do highly recommend it! Pumpkin Dinner Rolls I took Culinary classes as one of my electives in high school, and one of my favorite things I ever made were pumpkin dinner rolls with cinnamon sugar butter. They were soft, fluffy, and slightly sweet, with just the right amount of pumpkin flavor. Unfortunately, I didn’t save the exact recipe, but this recipe I found comes incredibly close. These rolls are a little bit more labor and time intensive than the first two recipes, but they are definitely worth it (and making bread is fun!).

Recipes I’ll be trying this fall