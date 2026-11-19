This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Imagine this: Your beloved dog and grandmother pass away, you’re still grieving the loss of your father, and you’re struggling emotionally while filming. At least you have the support of your best friends and boyfriend… right?

Nope.

Scandoval is the term used to describe Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal involving his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, and her close friend, Rachel Leviss (formerly known as Raquel).

We all know and love our girl Ariana Madix, so watching her journey on Vanderpump Rules just solidifies how strong this woman really is. I mean… come on, it takes a strong individual to put up with Tom Sandoval for nearly a decade.

Let’s get into the timeline here:

August 2022: The affair between Tom and Raquel reportedly begins around this time, while Tom is still living with Ariana and they are publicly presenting themselves as a couple.

September 2022 – February 2023: Tom and Raquel continue growing closer, with rumors and suspicious behavior following. During this time, Raquel had also been romantically involved with Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval’s best friend and business partner, making the situation even more complicated.

March 2023: Tom is performing with his band when his phone ends up in Ariana’s possession. She discovers something that confirms her suspicions: inappropriate messages between Tom and Raquel, an explicit FaceTime recording involving Raquel, and evidence of their affair.

What she discovers is absolutely disgusting. Ladies, if you learn anything from this, it’s that you should always trust your intuition.

The news becomes public, and the media LOSES IT. People were furious on Ariana’s behalf. Not only had she welcomed Raquel into her life and accepted her as a close friend, but Ariana had also defended and trusted her despite the rumors. Meanwhile, Tom and Raquel had been carrying on an affair behind her back.

The Reunion: Bravo filmed a three-part reunion that became an iconic piece of reality television (I highly recommend watching it after reading this). Ariana confronted Tom and Raquel, and it was brutal. Their explanations and timelines were heavily scrutinized, and Ariana made it clear that she wasn’t going to let either of them minimize what they had done.

Obviously, having a partner of almost a decade cheat on you is awful. What makes this situation even more complex is that it was with your best friend. Raquel and Tom owed Ariana respect and loyalty, but instead chose to completely disrespect and deceive her and everyone in their friend group.

Raquel wasn’t just some random woman. She was someone Ariana trusted, welcomed into her life, and considered a close friend. Raquel comforted Ariana when her dog died and was around during the period when Ariana was grieving the losses of both her dog and grandmother. Meanwhile, Tom knew about Ariana’s past and present struggles, her losses, and the emotional toll they had taken on her.

It’s heartbreaking to watch everything unfold throughout Season 10. Ariana lost more than a relationship. She lost the trust she had in two of the people closest to her. This is what makes the situation so much deeper than “just a cheating scandal.”

Although Scandoval is about a devastating betrayal, it’s also a story of growth and perseverance. In the aftermath, Ariana went on to compete on Dancing with the Stars, star on Broadway in Chicago, and host Love Island USA.

And honestly? If there’s one thing Scandoval taught us, it’s that sometimes the people you think are in your corner are the very people you need to protect yourself from. Ariana may have lost a boyfriend and a friend, but she certainly didn’t lose herself.