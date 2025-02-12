The Non-Negotiable 10 Best Rom-Coms Of All Time

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s a strong argument to be made that the romantic comedy is the best movie genre of all time.

What’s not to love? Sure, rom-coms can feel formulaic at times — you know you’re getting a meet-cute, and probably some hijinks that prevent the main couple from being together, followed by a tear-jerking happily-ever-after — but if it isn’t broke, why fix it?

I adore rom-coms and consider myself somewhat of a connoisseur. In my opinion, a great rom-com must meet a very specific set of criteria. First, it has to be funny — obviously. The love story needs to feel believable, and the actors have to sell it. And perhaps the most important factor of all: it must be rewatchable. With the month of love upon us, I’ve narrowed down my romantic comedy watches to a definitive top ten that meet — and exceed — all of my criteria. These aren’t ranked in any particular order, except for number one, which is the undisputed MVP of rom-coms.

‘my big fat Greek wedding’

What makes My Big Fat Greek Wedding so amazing is that it’s part rom-com, part … well, just about every other genre you can think of. It follows Toula, a woman desperately trying to get her very Greek family to accept her non-Greek boyfriend, Ian. The focus isn’t so much on Toula and Ian’s romance as it is on the hilarious, pitch-perfect dynamics within the Portokalos family. Every family member is a character in their own right — from Toula’s Windex-obsessed father to her over-the-top Aunt Voula. The real journey of the film is Toula’s acceptance of her culture and heritage, but that doesn’t mean the romance takes a backseat — it’s still absolutely amazing. And let’s be honest: it’s impossible to watch My Big Fat Greek Wedding without laughing at least once.

‘sense and sensibility’

My incredibly controversial opinion? Ang Lee’s 1995 adaptation of Sense and Sensibility is far superior to 2005’s Pride and Prejudice. That said, if you love one, you’ll almost certainly adore the other. Sense and Sensibility follows sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood, whose lives are thrown into turmoil when their father’s death leaves them in need of marriage for financial security. I first watched Sense and Sensibility in the middle of a Hugh Grant phase and was absolutely blown away. Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet are perfectly cast as Elinor and Marianne, while Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman play their respective love interests with sensitivity and charm. As far as Jane Austen adaptations go, it doesn’t get better than this — beautiful, emotional, and satisfying from start to finish.

‘moonstruck’

It might seem ridiculous to call Moonstruck — a rom-com with multiple Academy Award wins and nominations — underrated, but I genuinely believe it doesn’t get enough credit today. Cher stars as Loretta, an Italian-American widow living with her parents in Brooklyn, who unexpectedly falls for her fiancé’s estranged and hot-headed younger brother, Ronny (played by Nicolas Cage). From the very first scene, it’s clear you’re watching a classic. Moonstruck is hilarious, heartfelt, and effortlessly charming. Cher’s Oscar-winning performance as Loretta is easily one of the best in rom-com history. And, while the love story between Loretta and Ronny is fantastic, it’s the supporting characters who truly steal the show. This is a rom-com for the ages — one that deserves all its acclaim and then some.

‘Bridget Jones’s diary’

I think my mother would murder me if I didn’t include Bridget Jones’s Diary on this list. But honestly, even without that pressure, it’s undeniably one of the great achievements of the romantic comedy genre. Renee Zellweger stars as Bridget Jones, a 32-year-old, charmingly imperfect Londoner whose life is thrown into chaos when two men — her rakish boss (Hugh Grant) and her uptight, brooding childhood friend, Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) — start vying for her affection. The beauty of Bridget Jones’s Diary lies in Bridget herself. She’s hilarious, relatable, and refreshingly real, with her smoking habit, questionable sweater choices, and knack for saying exactly the wrong thing at the wrong time. This movie is endlessly rewatchable — I laugh every single time. It’s sharply written, genuinely funny and, to top it all off, features a non-choreographed street fight between Grant and Firth set to It’s Raining Men by The Weather Girls. And, if all that isn’t enough, the childhood reel of young Bridget Jones and young Mark Darcy before the credits is pure gold. What more could you ask for?

‘Notting hill’

Notting Hill feels like the Avengers: Endgame of romantic comedies, uniting Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant — the two biggest rom-com leads of the ’90s. Grant plays William Thacker, a Londoner whose life takes an unexpected turn when American actress Anna Scott (Roberts) ducks into his bookshop to escape the paparazzi. As expected, the two fall in love. That said, let’s be honest — Anna Scott might be one of the worst rom-com leads of all time. She’s self-centered and incredibly frustrating. And yet, Notting Hill is still an absolute blast! Grant and Roberts have undeniable chemistry, and Thacker might just be Grant’s best leading role — he’s charming, sweet, and, of course, beautiful. Notting Hill is a classic for a reason. Whether you love it or hate it, you’ve definitely heard some version of its iconic love confession: “I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy …”

‘overboard’

Overboard probably takes the cake for best rom-com with the most messed-up premise of all time. On its surface, it should be a misogynistic mess. Kurt Russell plays Dean, a widowed carpenter who finds an opportunity to take revenge against wealthy socialite Joanna (Goldie Hawn) after a work experience gone horribly wrong. How? When she falls off her yacht and develops amnesia, he picks her up and convinces her that she’s his wife — and the mother of his four rowdy sons. Okay, maybe it is a bit of a misogynistic mess. But Overboard is good! It’s incredibly funny, and even though I wanted to hate the romance at its center, I couldn’t help but root for them. This is probably aided by the fact that Russell and Hawn were together in real life, and still are, some 40 years later. They have incredible chemistry, and the film is endlessly rewatchable … as long as you’re willing to turn your brain off just a little to accept its premise.

‘about a boy’

If you’re keeping track, this is the fourth Hugh Grant film to make the list. What can I say? The man knows how to pick a rom-com. About a Boy might just be the most underrated of the bunch. Grant plays Will Freeman, a carefree, irresponsible bachelor who, through a series of events, becomes an unlikely mentor and friend to 12-year-old Marcus (played by a pre-The Menu Nicholas Hoult), a socially awkward kid struggling with bullies at school and a suicidal mother. I know — the premise doesn’t exactly scream “romantic comedy.” But somehow, About a Boy is both. While the heart of the film is the bond between Will and Marcus, there are love stories unfolding for both along the way. Funny, sweet, and undeniably British, About a Boy absolutely deserves a spot in the conversation for the greatest rom-coms of all time.

’10 things i hate about you’

Everyone who loves romantic comedies has seen (and likely adores) 10 Things I Hate About You — so maybe it feels like an obvious pick. But a rom-com masterlist simply wouldn’t be complete without it. A loose adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, the film follows Heath Ledger’s bad-boy Patrick Verona, who is persuaded to take out the antisocial Kat Stratford (Julia Stiles) so her younger sister can date someone. 10 Things I Hate About You has everything you could want in a romantic comedy: a grand gesture in the form of a football-field serenade to Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, funny and well-developed side characters, and a romance that actually feels genuine. I’ll never understand the argument that 10 Things is overrated — it’s funny, it’s adorable, and I could easily watch it on repeat without ever getting bored.

‘pretty woman’

Julia Roberts has been in her fair share of romantic comedies, but Pretty Woman will always top the list for me. Roberts plays Vivian Ward, a crass but charming prostitute who’s hired by wealthy entrepreneur Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) to spend a week with him, accompanying him to business events and meetings. Pretty Woman is another film where you have to look past the vaguely problematic premise to fully appreciate it. That’s never been a challenge for me — mostly because everything about this movie just works. Roberts and Gere have incredible chemistry, and the film is packed with iconic scenes and quotes. (Vivian shutting down the snobby Rodeo Drive sales associate? Perfection!) This is easily one of my favorite movies of all time, and no romantic comedy list is complete without it.

‘When Harry met Sally’