The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

Everyone can always use some new music to try on for size. Small artists should be discovered so they can have their claim to fame too. Not sure what genre to choose? I can help! Here are four artists ranging in number of monthly listeners and the genre of music they produce (in no particular order).

Sunrise academy Sunrise Academy’s music is similar to that of COIN. Their songs will give you all the feels, but most importantly Sunrise Academy makes a feel-good type of music that will remind you of the euphoria you feel when the seasons are transitioning to summer. Sunrise Academy is a duo who became best friends during their childhood and grew up chasing their dreams of making music for listeners all over. Give Sunrise Academy a listen and they may just become your new favorite artist. kenzie cait Kenzie Cait is from a small town in upstate New York. Her music is mostly for the girls, but anyone who likes Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae will love Kenzie Cait because they’re very similar. Her voice will make you feel indestructible and her lyrics will have you feeling like a baddie, but you must scream them at the top of your lungs. The young artist began making music in her small town and now performs at small venues all over the East. “That Girl” is my personal favorite, so check her out and you’ll feel brand new. The beths The Beths’ music is for those who are going for more of the alternative and indie genres, with a hint of “dad rock.” From New Zealand, the band has the most monthly listeners on this list, however, they seem to remain unknown on this side of the world. Their most popular song, “Expert In A Dying Field,” is perfect for a summer drive with the windows down and the music volume at 100. If you’re looking for a band with a bit more experience in the music industry, or just new music to listen to, I suggest you check out The Beths. mendica Another small artist from a town in upstate New York, MENDICA’s talent has grown since the release of his first album in 2021. His music is for the niche group of those who enjoy a mix of upbeat music and house lyrical tempos. His latest album, Don’t Let Go was released in September 2023 in tandem with a group, The Pleasant Boys. MENDICA uses his beats and sometimes voice in his music, as well as the talents of those around him. Despite being a smaller-end artist, MENDICA is featured on multiple albums that have emerged from the Burlington, Vermont area. Check MENDICA out on all platforms, and you may discover that it’s your new favorite day-to-day playlist.

These artists range in exposure as well as genre, but each one is just as good as the others. Give them a listen as you walk to class, go to the gym, or simply listen to background music while you clean. Every up-and-coming artist deserves to be talked about, and it may help you discover or re-discover music you didn’t know you enjoyed.