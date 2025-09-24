Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice: Treats To Bake This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the leaves begin to change colors, I can smell the cinnamon wafting through my kitchen before I’ve even picked out a recipe. There’s something about this season that makes me want—no, need—to bake. I head to the grocery store and pick up some ground cinnamon, nutmeg and pumpkin pie spice, along with several cans of pumpkin puree. But since I’m indecisive, I’ve compiled some options for what to bake this fall:

Chocolate chip pumpkin bread Anyone who knew me in elementary school has tried or at least knows about my chocolate chip pumpkin bread. It was a staple in my house growing up, and to be honest, I’d eat it any time of year. This is where moist pumpkin and dark chocolate chips come together to form the perfect loaf, which can be eaten for breakfast, dessert or both. Apple or pumpkin pie Nothing says fall quite like a crisp apple pie. If you want to go the extra mile, visit an orchard and handpick the apples you’ll use to bake your pie. A combination of different varieties (though honeycrisp will always be my favorite) gives it more depth by balancing sweet and tart flavors. While I prefer pumpkin pie, I love a flaky apple pie crust. Pumpkin cheesecake Even though the classic New York-style cheesecake I baked a week ago is still in my fridge, I’m tempted by the pumpkin cheesecake recipes on my FYP. It’s creamy, rich, and made with extra cinnamon in its buttery graham cracker crust. Some bakers top it with gingersnap cookie crumbs and whipped cream, while others add a drizzle of caramel sauce. Either way, it looks pretty hard to resist. Apple cider donuts If you don’t have time to stop at an apple orchard or pumpkin patch, you can still make apple cider donuts at home. From its cinnamon sugar coating to the soft, cakey center, these treats truly taste like autumn. Besides the combination of brown sugar and apple cider satisfying a serious sweet tooth, eating one of these donuts feels nostalgic, as if my mom just bought it for me on the first crisp fall day off from school. pumpkin whoopie pies While I’m on the subject of my mom, she also gave me the gift of pumpkin whoopie pies as a kid. I actually didn’t know that the standard version of this treat was chocolate until I got to college, but I like my family’s version better. With cream cheese frosting sandwiched between two soft pumpkin cookies, it’s a must-try. Cinnamon swirl sourdough loaf Now that I’m on the sourdough grind, I’m starting to think about adding inclusions. A popular version is the cinnamon swirl loaf, which is achieved by folding a mixture of cinnamon, sugar and butter into the dough. It may be a delicate process, but as someone who’s experienced the satisfaction of cutting into a perfect crumb, I can say it’ll be well worth it. Orange cranberry scones With cranberries in season, now is the perfect time to stock up. Whether you’re using fresh berries or frozen ones, they’ll add a bright pop of color to your plate. Add some orange zest, top it off with coarse sugar or an orange glaze, and feel like you’re running a professional bakery. Chai cookies These chewy cookies inspired by warm fall flavors are sure to spice up your pantry. The brown butter adds a slightly nutty flavor, and rolling them in spiced sugar makes for a nice finish. A popular version of this recipe is Taylor Swift’s, which tops it off with vanilla icing. I have to credit Emma Schramm, one of our very own Her Campus writers, for giving the idea to adapt this recipe with cinnamon royal icing.

For step-by-step recipes, I recommend King Arthur—it’s hard to go wrong there. For more creative, outside-the-box ideas, New York Times Cooking has a great collection, and Sally’s Baking Addiction sorts by category. Whichever you go with, you’ll end up with a delicious fall treat. Happy baking!