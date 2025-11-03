Pre-Interview Scaries? Here’s Everything You Need To Know To Succeed

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we’ve gotten further into the semester, you may be thinking about internships for the spring and summer, or simply looking for a job to make some money. Whatever it is, you’ll probably have to go through an interview process. Interviews can be very nerve-wracking and feel like the end of the world—or at least your career. However, with proper preparation and a few good shifts in perspective, interviews don’t have to be overwhelming. Since I started working, I’ve had six interviews and landed every role except one, but it was just because my availability didn’t match their needs (or at least I like to tell myself that). So, I’d like to share with you my top tips for preparing for an interview. Keep in mind that my interview experience is in the marketing/communications/writing field, as well as the occasional seasonal position, and for a scholarship. I don’t exactly know how business, healthcare, or grad school interviews run, but these tips are pretty transferable to any interview. I hope they’re helpful!

Prepare connections between the job expectations and your experience To begin interview prep, open up the job description and copy the requirements or expectations into a document. Then, for each bullet, write down some notes that connect your past experience to what they’re looking for. The interviewers will want to see how you’re prepared for the job’s tasks, and will ask questions centered on what the role encompasses. Also, this is a good way to familiarize yourself with the job description if you applied a while ago. If your experience doesn’t exactly match each requirement, focus on transferable skills. Let’s say you’re applying for an administrative assistant position, and they’re looking for experience in scheduling appointments for a CEO. You’ve never done that specifically, but you were a hostess. So, you can prepare notes to highlight the logistical skills involved in organizing the tables and managing reservations. In that same vein… Discuss all your experiences As a college student, you may only have one (or even zero!) paid job experiences that directly relate to your new role. But don’t discredit your other experiences. Clubs are a great way to learn skills and hold leadership roles. Even before I became Senior Editor of HC Pitt, I used my role as a staff writer to showcase my ability to meet quick deadlines and communicate with others. Class experiences are also relevant. You can use difficult assignments and academic struggles to answer interview questions like “How do you handle feedback?” or “Tell us about a time you encountered a setback and how you resolved it.” Your interviewers know you’re entering an entry-level position, so they care more about your ability to articulate your past experiences and apply meaningful soft skills than having five years of relevant work experience. Reframe it as a “conversation” The main factor that will affect your interview is stress. In my head, the word “interview” carries so much weight and power that it makes me overly stressed out. So, I try to reframe the interview as simply a conversation. An interview is the way both you and the company see if you’re a good fit. I think of them as an opportunity to just meet someone new and talk about things. If you were reconnecting with an old friend, you’d probably explain to them what you’ve been up to recently and what work you do at your job—that’s what the interviewer is asking. Focus on talking about your accomplishments, what you found interesting about the work, or great moments of learning you had, and let go of the pressure to perform overly corporate. Your interviewer is just a person too. Respond with stories When they ask you a question, don’t just tell them a quick answer—show them with a story. This is a great way to add both personality and credibility to your answers. For example, a common interview question is “What are your strengths?” Instead of answering “Definitely organization, time management, and teamwork,” give specific examples for each. This gives the interviewers an idea of what your strengths look like in a real-world setting, and extends the conversation. Don’t be afraid to show personality If they ask you what you do in your free time or what makes you you, be honest. I once told an interviewer that I was attending the Eras Tour and, when prompted, told them “Yeah, I would identify as a Swiftie,” and they still gave me a scholarship. They love to see passion, and if they don’t like your personality, chances are you would hate working there too. It’s a win-win. At the interview stage, you and other candidates likely look similar on paper, so your personality is what’ll set you apart. Be real—but not vulgar or disparaging against past work experiences—and you’ll stick better in their minds.

After the interview, don’t forget to send your interviewers a thank-you email and follow up with any additional information they requested. Good luck on your next interview!