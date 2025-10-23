No Bars, No Problem: 7 Ways To Have A Girls’ Night In

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With midterms over, our nights are finally looking free. But sometimes it’s too cold to go out, or, let’s face it—you’re just not in the mood. Personally, I love a cozy night in. To avoid boredom without stepping outside, here are some fun ways to fill your time alone or with friends!

Watch a Movie Movie night is, dare I say, the classic night in. If you’re feeling adventurous, try a new horror or thriller. But if you’re watching solo, my advice is to stay safe and rewatch your favorite rom-com. Of course, if you’re not planning on going to bed anytime soon, you could opt for the movie marathon—though my attention span can only make it through two consecutive Harry Potter movies. game night! Whether you’re into trivia, cards, video or board games, there are plenty of ways to enjoy a game night. With a group, I’m always up for loading up Jackbox or helping set up Settlers of Catan, but I’m also happy to settle in for some late-night Stardew Valley solo. bake like you’re in the tent This might be my top pick. I love baking cookies, quick breads, sourdough, and really anything that makes me feel like I could be a contestant on The Great British Baking Show. If you have friends around, turn it into a friendly competition! Just make sure you have the ingredients first. Make a charcuterie board My roommate and I love to pull this one out at least once a year. Last fall, our fall-themed charcuterie board featured pumpkin-shaped sugar cookies, Dove chocolates, a mix of our favorite crackers, and brie (obviously). Pair this with a glass of wine for a perfect night. get crafty Paper crafts, crochet, knitting, watercolor—you name it! There are so many ways to have fun with a craft night. Any form of painting is relaxing to me. You can grab a friend and challenge yourselves by painting portraits of each other (reveal at the end), or pick out colors that match what you’re feeling and just see where the brush takes you. Art is subjective! It doesn’t have to be perfect; you just need to enjoy it. read a book I’m not gonna lie, reading takes a solid amount of effort for me. But if I light a candle, get cozy under a blanket, and set a focus timer on my phone, I can get into it! Hopefully you can find a page-turner to keep you invested, but you could also use this time to make reading a book for class a little more enjoyable. Journaling/Letter-Writing Finally, I ask you to reflect. Journaling is a great way to release all the tension from the week and write about anything weighing you down (or lifting you up). I typically only journal when I have a big feeling, positive or negative, but it’s proven that writing down any thoughts and feelings can improve your well-being. There’s also more than one way to do it: write to your future self, your past self, or write a letter to a loved one. I recommend trying it at least once!

Alone or with your girls, you’ll have a great night in. Have fun, be safe, and stay cozy!