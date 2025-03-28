The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The official definition of salad is a mix of raw or cooked vegetables, seasoned with a dressing of some kind and usually accompanied by protein or other ingredients. Who decided that a salad must include lettuce? There are many other superfoods out there to bulk up a salad without this bland leafy green that is not even nutritionally dense! So, if you are not a traditional salad fan, keep reading to change your perspective on delicious, healthy, and satisfying salads.

Chopped Salad A chopped salad can have any vegetables you choose, and that does NOT need to include lettuce! You can choose any base, like kale, arugula, sprouts, spinach, or other greens with flavor and nutritional value. Remember, the darker the leafy green tends to have more nutrients. You could also go a different route and not include any leafy greens. You could finely chop your favorite vegetables and mix them with a dressing of your choice because, by definition, that is still a salad! Make sure to finely chop or grate your vegetables to get a little bit of everything in every bite. Pasta salad This is the most satiating salad on this list because it can have every food group necessary to keep you full and nourished. You can use any pasta of your choice, but personally, I love to use tortellini or fusilli. For pasta salads, you can add any vegetables of your choosing, cooked or raw, and use as simple or complex dressing as you prefer. To list a few, you should try a zesty Mediterranean with chickpeas, a classic and creamy macaroni salad, an Italian antipasto-inspired pasta salad, super green goddess with spinach and broccoli, Greek pasta salad with feta, or a Tuscan tortellini salad. There are so many options to try, whether it is to meal prep for the week, an easy dinner, a side dish to bring to a barbeque, or an on-the-go snack. Caprese Salad This is my salad of choice and the best part is: it’s only four ingredients. All you need for a simple, delicious caprese salad is a ripe tomato, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, and your favorite balsamic. It is the perfect summer snack or side dish to compliment your Italian feast. If you love caprese salad as much as I do, you also can add chicken, salmon, chickpeas, or another protein to make it a meal. You also can assemble your salad on a toasted roll to turn this salad into a sandwich! Marinated Salads Marinated salads have been trending on all social media platforms, especially the viral marinated cucumbers. If I have learned anything on TikTok lately, it is that you can mix just about any toppings or seasonings with cucumbers, shake them up, let them sit, and they will taste amazing. This salad can be as simple as a little vinegar, dill, red onion, and cucumber marinated in a Tupperware for a crunchy and fresh salad. I have also tried to make complex marinated salads, like a California Roll-inspired salad with cucumber, imitation crab, cream cheese, avocado, and soy sauce. If you are looking for a more nutritious marinated salad, try finely chopping your favorite veggies and marinating them in a balsamic vinegar dressing—it is healthy, simple, easy, and lasts for days! Quinoa/CouScous Salad Another filling, customizable, and sustaining salad is a quinoa or couscous salad! Both these grains can be made, stored, and eaten cold, making them an excellent base for a salad that will keep you full. My favorite version of this salad is couscous with roasted veggies, like zucchini, squash, and carrots, with a citrus dressing. You can essentially make any version of this salad, whether you want lots of crunchy vegetables, a dressing that is the star of the show, or added protein with chicken or beans. Summer Salad Finally, my last idea for a salad without lettuce is a summer salad that combines fruits and vegetables. The summer salad my family always recruits me to assemble on the first nice day of the season is a strawberry balsamic salad. I chop spinach, strawberries, and walnuts before gently mixing them together with blueberries and balsamic. It is the perfect sweet salad and walnuts as a crunch! I also recommend watermelon, cucumber, feta salad, and a fresh fruit salad with your favorite seasonal fruits!

To conclude, if you are not a lettuce fan, do not rule out salads completely! There are so many different nutritious, filling, and fun salads out there, you just need to experiment to find your salad of choice.