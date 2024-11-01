The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

Often, I have found that when an artist comes out with a deluxe album, it’s usually just as good as the first release. Through the deluxe release of Gracie Abrams’ album, The Secret of Us, she completely blew fans away. Though I’m not surprised; I definitely felt this extreme excitement I crave whenever a favorite artist of mine releases. Personally, I know many people who aren’t huge fans of Gracie but are completely obsessed with the deluxe. Besides the fan crazes, I believe this album is the best deluxe release of this year. Not only is Gracie super smart for adding four new songs, one of which was heavily anticipated by her teasing it, she included three live versions. “Cool,” “That’s So True,” and the live version of “Free Now” are my top three.

I swear Gracie lives in my walls and she is listening to my life! I find it especially relatable when she expresses how she felt as if she was a secret and hoped for change from this individual. One thing about Gracie is that she knows how to write a bridge. In “That’s So True,” she expresses that the feelings she felt for this person were so intense that she “made it out alive, but I think I lost it/said that I was fine, said it from my coffin/remember how I died when you started walkin’/that’s my life, that’s my life.” Honestly, this bridge is one of the most powerful and insane ones she has written. She’s describing an event that many can relate to; although she made it out physically living, she lost her mind. It’s the easy way out to avoid an issue by saying “it’s fine” even when it’s not. Saying “she’s fine” but from her coffin is the perfect way to illustrate this situation. This repeated situation with a love interest is tiring and feels as though each time it occurs, you dig yourself deeper.

I love how each of these songs are brutally honest and relatable, which is ironic since this album is about a “secret.” I found it so cool that the four new songs released are specifically placed on the album that goes from heartbreak to hopefulness in love again. The last track of these new titles, “Packing It Up,” describes how love came around when it wasn’t expected and gives a hopeful mood to end the album (besides the live versions). The majority of The Secret of Us is about heartache, secrecy, and longing. Ending this album on a positive note may set up for a potential new album from her. Not only am I completely obsessed with this no skip album, people of all walks of life are too! I am excited to observe what and how she strategically plans on releasing next!