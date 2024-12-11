Hugh Grant Delivers In Religious Horror “Heretic”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Forget CGI beasts and jump scares — Heretic proves that the scariest thing in horror may just be what we most dread, and in this film, that’s Hugh Grant with philosophical rambles and blueberry pie.

Heretic begins with two Mormon missionaries — the confident, street-smart Sister Barnes and the timid, naïve Sister Paxton — seeking to baptize potential converts. They arrive at the remote doorstep of Englishman Mr. Reed, who invites them in with the promise of blueberry pie and the opportunity to meet his wife, as the girls cannot enter his home without a woman present. However, as their discussion about religion and the nature of belief unfolds, it becomes clear that Mr. Reed is not as welcoming as he initially seems.

Horror that’s truly frightening can be a tricky thing to nail. Jump scares are effective, but ultimately come away feeling cheap. Monsters can be good, but the lack of realism tends to diminish the scary effects. Heretic operates as a horror film that is genuinely harrowing. Mr. Reed (played by Grant, as un-Notting Hill as he can get) is a great villain because he feels shockingly real — he’s simply a man. For the majority of the film, he doesn’t even have a weapon. Yet, we know from the second Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton enter his home that they’re in danger. It’s not just that they’re two young women and Mr. Reed is a larger, older man; there’s a deeper sense of dread in their interactions. He’s unnerving without being too cartoonish.

Heretic is part film, part philosophical exploration of the nature of religion and what compels us to place faith in a higher power. In the hands of less capable actors, this could have become exhausting within 10 minutes. However, Grant, alongside Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East (playing Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton, respectively), keeps the audience engaged throughout.

Grant is, as always, excellent. While this role is certainly a departure for him, his rom-com background shines through, adding just enough charm to make it believable that the two girls initially trust him. Thatcher also impresses as the worldly, jaded Sister Barnes, quick to counter Mr. Reed’s endless religious ramblings with biting retorts (and there are many).

The film also benefits from screenwriters who clearly excel at crafting dialogue. Writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, best known for A Quiet Place, a film nearly devoid of dialogue, take a complete 180 with Heretic. It’s packed with dialogue from start to finish, yet it never drags. While I’m not religious, the discussions about how and why people choose to follow a religion were compelling.

This isn’t to say that every part of Heretic worked for me. At times, the plot leaned too heavily on coincidences and twists that bordered on implausibility. However, with such a sharp script, philosophical depth, and stellar performances, I’m willing to overlook its flaws. And if you’re still unsure about heading to the theater, here’s the kicker: Hugh Grant meows, sings Radiohead, and name-drops Lana Del Rey. You won’t want to miss it.