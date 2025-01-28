This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

January can be a difficult month for everyone — it’s cold, it’s gray, and daylight is always dwindling. For those with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), the brutal winter can feel even worse. SAD is a type of depression caused by the change in seasons, often exacerbated by a lack of sunlight. According to Mayo Clinic, it can result in increased fatigue, changes in appetite or sleep patterns, and self-isolation. Oftentimes, it can be tempting to succumb to these feelings, curl up in a blanket, and doom-scroll for hours. But I’m begging you: resist the urge. It will only make the situation worse. Whether you think you’re experiencing SAD or a simple case of the winter blues, here are my suggestions for staying upbeat during the colder months:

Stay Active

People exercise for so many reasons, but a huge one is endorphins! Even short movement breaks can help naturally improve your mood and increase motivation. Cardio is the most effective type of exercise for this purpose, but you don’t have to spend hours in the gym to keep your brain healthy and happy. Bundle up and go for a walk or do some jumping jacks to break up all the time spent on your computer. Find whatever works best for you and your schedule.

Reach out

It can be tempting to isolate yourself when you’re feeling down, but it’s so important to lean on your loved ones when you need support. When I’m having a boring, gray day, sometimes I call my parents or one of my hometown friends as a pick-me-up. It’s surprising how much a simple means of connection can impact our well-being. Of course, making plans with friends in person is also a great idea. I always find it helpful to have something in place to look forward to.

Make a list

If you’re not swamped with work, you might find yourself bored at times. It’s easy to fall into the aforementioned doom-scrolling habits when this happens. Instead, I have a go-to list of things to do in my free time that are enjoyable without being destructive to my mental health. These can be hobbies, self-care, or routine to-do list items like cleaning your room. I have “crochet” and “write a poem” on mine, but you might have “meal prep,” “draw,” or even “make a playlist” on yours. Making this list can also be your “boredom” activity!

Comfort items

There’s comfort food, and there are comfort objects. From a favorite blanket to a warm grilled cheese sandwich, everyone has their comfort items. On nights when all I want to do is relax and let go of my anxieties, I make sure to take care of myself. A hot cup of tea or a homemade meal can go a long way. This and a good sitcom make for a perfectly cozy night in.

Light therapy

One thing I’d definitely avoid is sitting in the dark. Keeping the lights on helps me stay awake and prevents me from wanting to hole up in my room for hours. But “light therapy” doesn’t refer to regular lamps—there are artificial light boxes that are designed to mimic sunlight specifically for those with SAD. I’ve never tried one, but many people have found them to boost mood effectively. They vary in size and price, so you can find one that works for you.

Be kind