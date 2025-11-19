From Deep-Fried Turkeys To Popcorn And Toast: The Best Thanksgiving Television Episodes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s a lot to love about the holiday season. The flavors of fall, time spent with family and friends, and the coziness of the darkening days. But one of my favorite joys that November brings is holiday-themed television episodes! TV shows love to use Thanksgiving as a backdrop to depict both dysfunction and the concept of found family during the holiday season, all in a perfectly packaged episode — and I watch it every time. But what are some must-sees this Thanksgiving season? Here are my top picks for the best Thanksgiving television episodes.

“A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving” – Gilmore Girls, S3E9

This is one of the most iconic Gilmore Girls episodes, and it’s one of the first ones I rewatch every year. Lorelai and Rory are invited to four different Thanksgiving dinners, and we follow them as they try to celebrate each one, all while leaving room for dessert. It’s interesting to compare how Thanksgiving is celebrated differently around Stars Hollow, and we get to see many side characters all expressing their thankfulness for the Gilmores in their own unique ways.

“Parents” – New Girl, S2E8

New Girl has a Thanksgiving episode in almost every season, so they’re all worth binge-watching on a day home during break. “Parents” is my favorite one, where Jess invites her divorced parents over for Thanksgiving and tries to get them back together in a Parent Trap-style. It’s funny, a great reference to a beloved movie, and showcases the best of the loft’s shenanigans. I especially love the part where they enlist Nick to flirt with Jess’s mom in an attempt to make her dad jealous.

“Mr. Santiago” – Brooklyn Nine-Nine, S4E7

While Brooklyn Nine-Nine may be best known for its yearly Halloween episodes, its Thanksgiving episodes are also worth a watch. My pick this season is “Mr. Santiago,” where the precinct goes over to Amy’s house for a Thanksgiving dinner. While Charles tries to kill a real turkey for the meal, Jake works to win over Amy’s father with a binder of facts about his life. Seasons three and four are peak B99, and this episode has some of my favorite lines in the show.

“Thanksgiving” – Glee, S4E8

Glee is one of the most outrageous shows I’ve ever watched, but that means it’s great to turn on a random episode and see what plot creator Ryan Murphy wrote up that week. In this episode, graduated members of the Glee Club come back to the choir room to mix with new members and work on Sectionals. Meanwhile in New York, Rachel and Kurt have their own Thanksgiving dinner. This episode is worth a watch literally just to see Sarah Jessica Parker sing a mashup of “Let’s Have a Kiki” and “Turkey Lurkey Time” — it’s absolutely hilarious.

“Pilgrim Rick” – This Is Us, S1E8

A sharp contrast from the sitcoms on this list, This Is Us brings viewers on a journey through the more complicated connections between Thanksgiving and family. In the 80s timeline (set in Pittsburgh!), Jack and Rebecca create a new family tradition when their car breaks down on the way to Thanksgiving dinner. In the present timeline, the extended family comes together at Randall’s house, and secrets are revealed. This Is Us has an incredible grasp on its characters and plot, and this episode is no exception. If you’ve never seen this show, get on it now because it’ll change your life.

“Cooperative Escapism in Familial Relations” – Community, S4E5

In this season four episode, the study group takes on Thanksgiving when by trying to break out of Shirley’s family dinner Shawshank Redemption style. Meanwhile, Jeff and Britta try to connect with Jeff’s estranged father, and it goes…not well. I love this episode for its great lines (“We were just…about to…eat garbage dip!”) and cute found family moments. Community was recently put back on Hulu, so you can watch this episode there!

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving