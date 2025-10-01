Booked and Busy: How To Read More During The Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It always happens, no matter how hard you try. You begin to read during the summer, using your free time in the warm sun to finish one, two, maybe even five books. And then, the dreaded semester begins. The last thing anyone wants to do after studying for hours at the library or reading a 25-page research paper is to pick up a book for fun. But as a self-proclaimed Goodreads warrior, I’ve found ways to integrate reading into my schedule, and I’ve compiled a list of my best tips and tricks to help you read more books during a busy school year.

Read about topics you already love

One of the best hacks for sticking with a book during the school year is choosing a topic you’re already interested in from another part of your life. Been obsessed with RnB music lately? Pick up a biography on your favorite artist or a fictional story about a band. Obsessed with The Summer I Turned Pretty? Read the books the show is based on. Even love scrolling on your phone? Pick up a mystery that uses social media or texting as a central plot point in the story. Last semester, for example, I was obsessed with the TV show Yellowjackets, which is about a girls’ soccer team that gets stranded in the wilderness and creates a cult. So, I read Alive: The Story of the Andes Survivors by Piers Paul Read, Lord of the Flies by William Golding, fictional books about teenage girls doing cult-like things, and anything in the body horror genre. All these books kept my interest because I was expanding the topic of my TV obsession in new ways, and could connect everything I was reading to something I already enjoyed. This way, the book doesn’t seem detached from everything else you do in your free time.

Pick up a silly romance novel

Romance novels have plots that are really easy to follow, plus the drama of a good book couple is sure to distract you from the horrors of academia. Give me drama, intrigue and pining—the more tropes, the better. My favorite romance author recently has been Abby Jimenez, especially her book Yours Truly, but Just for the Summer is also a great read to start with. Other good romance novels are The Hating Game by Sally Thorne, The Boy with the Bookstore by Sarah Echavarre Smith, Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston, and anything by Christina Lauren.

Utilize the power of nostalgia

Reading doesn’t mean you have to stick to new books, and nostalgic childhood reads are a great entry into reading more during the semester. I would recommend sticking with stuff you enjoyed in middle or early high school because those are probably YA (i.e., not too simple, but still easily digestible). I feel like everybody has a couple of books that remind them of their younger years, but if you can’t think of any, some great places to start are The Fault in Our Stars by John Green, The Selection by Kiera Cass, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before by Jenny Han, A Series of Unfortunate Events series by Lemony Snicket, Everything Everything by Nicola Yoon, The City of Ember by Jeanne DuPrau, and even Harry Potter or Percy Jackson. It’s really fun to revisit classic childhood books because you get to notice so much more about the characters and plot than when you first read it. Spoiler: you’re going to be older than probably every single main character, and it’s going to make you feel ancient.

Read audiobooks/pdfs

Don’t listen to anyone who says that you didn’t read something if you just listened to the audiobook. In fact, audiobooks are great ways to bring a story to life and immerse yourself in a world. They’re also perfect during a semester because you can multitask while listening to them, like cleaning the bathroom, doing laundry, or walking to class. I’m not really an audiobook listener personally, but my friends have enjoyed reading the Six of Crows series by Leigh Bardugo and the new Hunger Games books in this medium. Similarly, you can also download PDFs of books to your phone and read them when you feel the urge to scroll. PDFs are also great because instead of carrying a book around all day and feeling embarrassed to open it in public, you can just open up an app. It’s also great for reading in bed—no bulky book or awkward page-flipping when you want to be horizontal with the lights off. If you have a library card, you can use it to log into Libby, a free e-book app, and check out digital files of your favorite reads.

Stick with familiar genres