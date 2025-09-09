Back To Pitt? No Problem: Getting Back In School Spirit!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Grab your gear

It’s official: the Pitt x Lululemon line has launched, and it has been quite the hit (I may have dropped a bag). From royal blue Align tanks and Hotty Hot shorts to a simple Scuba, you can’t go wrong with comfort to wear around campus. Shop online or stop by The University Store on Fifth to shop these pieces and show off your school spirit!

go catch some games

Pitt football, soccer, volleyball, you name it. Year after year, these fall sports continue conquering the city of Pittsburgh and dominating the streets of Oakland. Last season, they came in so hot that ESPN stopped by for a surprise visit on game seven of Pitt football, broadcasting it on live television and even using the lawn of Cathy to hype up the night ahead. Who knows, maybe the sharks will strike back for more bait this season!

say yes to everything (that you feel like)

Please, set your boundaries, but take my words with a grain of salt. As a rising senior, saying no has been one of my few regrets. Whether it’s coffee with anyone, going to an event, or hanging out with friends, sometimes saying yes is best. If you don’t have something to say yes to, reach out to someone else. Chances are, they are just as antsy as you to dive into college life. You’re only in college once, right?!

get involved

Try something you’ve been meaning to, or even something random. You never know what could come out of it. Nothing at all, or you may become the next president of a newly found interest. Growing your network in college can be difficult for those who stay in their dorm rooms all the time. Try attending meetings, introducing yourself to other members, and participating in events for these organizations; it may give you a foot in the door to a promising future. As a result, you won’t regret making your mark on the institution you paid for.

set a routine

My freshman year, I struggled to find a sense of purpose because I had nothing to stick to. I always felt lost, overwhelmed by everyone surrounding me who seemed to have it together, from getting their work done on time to putting themselves out there and still finding time for fun. College is more than just your coursework, and motivation builds from the momentum of your routine. The moment you have your own routine set in stone, time block your tasks during the week, you will have time to “rot” or live it up on the weekends.

find an on campus job

College expenses add up, might as well make an extra buck for that little sweet treat—you’ll need one every now and then to stay sane. Craving a coffee on a Monday morning with an extra espresso shot? Go buy that, because you deserve it. Not only is it PSL season, but money comes back and nothing beats the feeling of that bi-weekly paycheck from your cute little college town job.

lock in on your work

Whether you’re hitting the books at the newly constructed areas of Hillman, bonding with your professors, or attending lectures, show up for yourself. The reason you’re here in the first place is to get the best grades possible. You’ll have plenty of free time on your hands outside of class and clubs, so use it wisely. You don’t want to pull up to class late from all-night screen time, or even worse, miss your exam. Consolidating and setting the discipline for your future career will ultimately shape you into a great figure after these eventful four years. Remember- You’re paying to be here, so you may as well romanticize it. Besides, baddies lock in on the weekdays!

make time for you

College teaches you balance. Meaning, if you don’t learn how to allocate your time, it will make it much harder to plan for anything else. Through exercise, diet, and keeping up with your favorite hobbies, you can gain confidence in your priorities. These activities will make your campus life that much more exciting when you give yourself something to look forward to.

explore pittsburgh

Staying in one place too long can feel stifling and exhausting. So, feel free to roam the city with the quick tap of your Panther Card. Also, please get outside more often. Pitt’s only sunny for a quarter of the year, so go feel the UV on your skin, the breeze, and catch golden hour. Snag tickets to that concert you’ve been anticipating, visit that museum, or stroll downtown with friends a little. Your college experience doesn’t have to stay in the classroom.

take it all in