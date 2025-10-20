40 THINGS YOU CAN LOOK FORWARD TO IN LIFE THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH YOUR JOB

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If the idea of career fairs, internships, resume building, and figuring out how to make money makes you want to vomit, you’re not alone. College can feel so isolating and scary; you may feel like you’re running out of time to make your decisions, or if you are making decisions, you’re making all the wrong ones. Careers are important to adulthood, but they are not everything that life has to offer. There are SO many opportunities you can stumble upon if you keep yourself afloat while simultaneously protecting your mental health. It’s okay if you don’t end up absolutely loving your job—this world is bigger than your future office or workshop.

1. TRAVELing

Visiting your bucket-list locations, exploring the impressive geological and architectural structures of our Earth, and experiencing cultures unfamiliar to you can all be so exciting and purposeful.

2. finding new tv shows to watch

Watching my favorite shows for the first time has given me some of the best memories. I would recommend watching Friends, Grey’s Anatomy, Glee and Breaking Bad.

3. CHILLING WITH FRIENDS + FAMILY

Being around the right people will make you fall in love with who you are.

4. HOBBIES THAT BRING YOU JOY, NOT MONEY

Humans have invented cute activities that can de-stress us, entertain us, and bring us a sense of self. Do not underestimate the power of a Saturday morning hobby.

Some things to try out if you haven’t already: BAKING, CALLIGRAPHY, SCRAPBOOKING, GARDENING, WRITING, HIKING, SEWING/KNITTING, DANCING, READING, THRIFTING, INTRAMURAL SPORTS, DRIVING, THEATER, SURFING etc.

5. TRYING DELICIOUS FOOD

Whether you enjoy visiting new and funky restaurants around your city or delving into recipe websites to whip up the food yourself, a satisfying meal can always turn your mood around.

6. EXPLORING THE OUTDOORS

Take nature walks, lie on the beach, feel the wind on your face, take pictures of your favorite sunsets, grow your own garden, or feed the birds…bask in this beautiful Earth while we still can.

7. CONCERTS

Even if large crowds and ear-splitting music aren’t your thing, everyone likes music. And there is a concert out there that you will find euphoric, or at the very least worth your time.

8. DECORATING YOUR BODY

Get the tattoo or piercing. Pain is temporary, aura is forever.

9. FALLING IN LOVE WITH SOMEONE SPECIAL

Not everyone wants to, but feeling the butterflies in your stomach when you share a kiss with your perfect match is an unmatched sensation.

10. getting lit

One day, it will be legal for all of us to fill ourselves with giggle juice. No shame in taking advantage of that.

11. MAKING CHANGE IN YOUR COMMUNITY

Volunteer your time for no other reason than the fact that you can change someone’s life for the better. Donate a few bucks a month to contribute to a child’s stability in a third-world country and watch them grow up—it is amazing.

12. PUTTING TOGETHER OUTFITS/HAIRSTYLES THAT MAKE YOU FEEL BEAUTIFUL

Turn that Pinterest Board into a reality.

13. SPENDING HOLIDAYS WITH THOSE YOU LOVE

Whether it be putting together a Halloween costume, decorating your Christmas tree, grilling ribs at a Fourth-of-July barbecue, or whatever you celebrate, holidays are the best excuse to ignore your responsibilities.

14. BUILDING A FAMILY

When you’re older, you choose your family. And sometimes you create one.

15. FINDING YOUR PURPOSE

Someday, I hope all of this makes sense to you.

16. INDEPENDENCE

Finally, you can make your own decisions. You can plan a trip on your own. Either work hard to make your choices worth it or deal with the consequences.

17. EXCERCISing

No matter what the activity may be, physical fitness pumps you with endorphins and energy.

18. SETTING GOALS AND ACHIEVING THEM

“I accomplished that. It was a challenge, but I did it.”

19. LEARNING A NEW LANGUAGE

If you have room in your schedule, I highly recommend enrolling in a beginner language course. It may save you someday.

20. BUYING YOUR FIRST HOUSE

The housing market is what it is, but you will have your own space and autonomy someday. Decorate it however you want; no one can tell you otherwise.

21. FINDING NEW ARTISTS AND MUSIC TO OBSESS OVER

No music taste is invalid if it makes you feel good.

22. EXPERIENCING A SPIRITUAL JOURNEY

Discover a relationship with your chosen denomination, or don’t. This is America, baby.

23. RETAIL THERAPY

When you have the funds, the world is your oyster.

24. RECONNECTING WITH OLD FRIENDS

Go to your class reunions! Reach out to people that you miss! It is very likely that they miss you, too.

25. EXPLORING YOUR SEXUALITY

GET FREAKY! While being safe, obviously.

26. LOVING THE UNCERTAINTY OF BEING YOUNG & THE STABILITY OF BEING OLD

Growing old can be scary, but it’s a privilege denied to so many. Old age can mean wisdom, experience, relaxation and steadiness.

27. CELEBRATING LIFE

Attend the weddings of people in your circle. Be there for your friends on their birthdays or graduations. Throw a party for no reason at all. Raise a glass to the fact that you have people who love you.

28. VIDEOGAMING

If you’re good at them, it’s fun. If you’re bad at them, it’s hilarious.

29. OVERCOMING YOUR FEARS

I am deathly afraid of heights. So, I’m gonna go skydiving just to prove a point to myself.

30. READING BOOKS

As mentioned before, reading is a hobby shared by many, many people. Literature is how we share information, communicate experiences, and relate to one another.

31. JUST FLOATING

In our current grind culture, taking a break or a moment to breathe can feel like the end of the world. I think taking a day to wrap yourself in a blanket and watch Netflix and not talk to another living soul is not only OK, but healthy.

32. LIVING FOR THE AESTHETIC

Romanticizing your life is key. Especially when it’s something you really don’t want to do, but you have no choice.

33. TAKING A HOT SHOWER OR BATH

Bathing can be an escape, but it can also be a reset. When you feel icky or out of control, feeling the warm water and soap hit your skin is sometimes all you need.

34. FINDING YOUR HAPPY PLACE

When you find where you belong, you won’t have to prove your worth. You can just exist.

35. BEING NOSTALGIC

“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard” ~ Winnie the Pooh

36. ADOPTING A PET

I, for one, am SO ready to adopt a cat and make it my child.

37. DANCING

Gonna be okay da-da-doo-doot

38. developing creative skills

There are no educational prerequisites for learning an instrument, painting on a canvas, crocheting a blanket, or writing a book.

39. BEING STUPID

Finally, you can be whimsical and answer to no one except for the law.

40. LEARNING TO LOVE YOURSELF

Doesn’t happen in seconds, but it can happen in moments.