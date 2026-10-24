This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As incoming seniors, many of us, myself included, are starting to think about the next stages of our lives as we transition from college into the workplace or graduate school. But before we take those next steps, we have a significant milestone ahead in May 2027: Commencement. This is the time when we will walk the stage, be recognized for our hard work and achievements, and mark the end of our time at Pace University. As we prepare for this major milestone, students across the New York and Pleasantville campuses are beginning to consider this central question: Who would you nominate as our 2027 commencement speaker? A speaker can inspire and motivate people as we begin the journey of adulthood. Many students on campus have been thinking about who they would like to nominate as a commencement speaker.

Many students have suggested nominating NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani as a commencement speaker due to the hard work that he has been doing to help support the people of New York and its communities, listening to their wants and needs, and making plans or policies for important issues such as universal childcare, free bus services, tenant rights for better housing, and keeping buildings up to code. Others have requested celebrities that are influential in the public eye, like Ariana Grande. With her many achievements, including winning three Grammy Awards and charting on the Billboard 200 with her 2013 album, Yours Truly, Grande has had a massive impact within pop culture in how she has built her career and fanbase, the Arianators. Her fans have been with her throughout her career, not just as a musician but also as an actress as she starred in roles like Cat on the Nickelodeon shows Victorious and Sam & Cat. Those are some of the roles people would know her for, as well as her recent roles, like playing Glinda in the movie Wicked and Wicked: For Good.

If I had to choose a commencement speaker, Michelle Obama would be first on my list. As the first Black woman to be first lady of the U.S., she has inspired an entire generation of young women of color, showing them that hard work pays off even when there may be obstacles to overcome. Her messages powerfully remind people that they can achieve their dreams.

Alongside her, artists like Colman Domingo and Lin-Manuel Miranda would bring so much wonderful energy to the stage. Through their work on Broadway and film, both actors have achieved so much, and their authentic storytelling will connect with audiences more deeply than ever. As we move on to the next chapters of our lives, we can look back on this moment and how far we have come, along with all the memories we made at Pace that will stay with us forever.