Where to Experience NYC’s Cherry Blossom Season in Peak Bloom

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Cherry blossom trees are one of nature’s signs of springtime. In Japan, cherry blossoms are called sakura and symbolize a time of renewal and the fleeting nature of life due to their short blooming period, according to the Smithsonian. In 1912, Japan sent over 3K cherry blossom trees to Washington, D.C. as a gift, according to the National Cherry Blossom Festival. The New York Times explains that Japan also sent 2.5K trees to New York, which were planted in Central Park, Riverside Park, and Sakura Park.

The New York Botanical Garden provides details about the different variations of cherry blossoms in NYC. Based on information from their website, Okame cherry trees with tiny pink flowers and red centers bloom throughout March. Yoshino cherries are white and bloom throughout April, while fluffy pink Kanzan cherries bloom from late-April to mid-May.

On Instagram, @nyc_forfree posted a video on March 26 with a list of the best locations across all five boroughs to see NYC’s cherry blossoms. In addition to Central Park, Riverside Park, and Sakura Park, their list also includes Roosevelt Island, Prospect Park, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, New York Botanical Garden, and Snug Harbor Cultural Center. NYC for FREE also created a downloadable Google Maps layer to track the blooms.

The Central Park Conservancy offers an interactive map with eight different locations for cherry blossom viewing within the park. One popular location, Cherry Hill at 72nd Street, is known for its Yoshino cherry trees, which are currently in bloom as of Saturday, April 11, according to the map. Time Out lists other viewing spots in the city, including Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn for Kanzan cherries, Little Island in Manhattan for Yoshino cherries, and Harlem River Greenway for all three varieties.

Another opportunity to see the blossoms in late-April is at NYC Parks’ Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 25 from 12:00-3:00 p.m. The annual festival is free to enter and takes place at Randall’s Island Park. The event will include arts and crafts, free food, live performances, and a cherry blossom tour, according to NYC Parks.

During the blooming period for cherry blossoms, there are other trees scattered throughout the city that have very similar flowers. The Brooklyn Botanical Garden provides information on trees that are often mistaken for cherry blossoms and how to tell them apart. These include magnolias, apricot trees, peach trees, nectarine trees, and crabapples.

Though cherry blossom season is coming to an end, spring in NYC has just begun. Check out the NYC Parks’ free and low-cost event calendar for more opportunities to connect with nature this spring.