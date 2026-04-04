Blooming on a Budget: April NYC Events That Won’t Cost a Dime

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the Spring semester drags on, it’s easy to get wrapped up in essays, discussion posts, and the miscellaneous monotony of assignment after assignment; not to mention going back to budgeting after spring break vacations. Instead of looking wistfully out of the library windows as spring starts to warm up the city, check out this list of free April events across NYC!

While the events listed are just for this month, organizations like Club Free Time and NYC for Free offer daily and weekly lists of events year round in their own articles, or you can join their email list for frequent updates in your inbox. The majority of city parks also have their own social media accounts and websites — another great place to stay in-the-know about events near you.

ART X FASHION – THE MUSEUM at FIT

From now until April 19, the Museum at FIT is showcasing an exhibition answering the question: is fashion art? Featuring “garments, accessories, textiles, photographs, and original artworks drawn from MFIT’s permanent collection,” attendees are welcomed to answer that question for themselves, viewing how art periods from classical to modern were influenced by the fashion trends of each era, as well as supporting NYC’s student artists.

USQ TASTING – ANGELINA BAKERY

At the 25 Union Square West location of Angelina Bakery, grab a free sample (while supplies last) on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Saturdays from 4 p.m to 5 p.m. The samples change every weekend, featuring savory and sweet options of Nutella croissants, margherita pizza, and more. This is the second free giveaway Angelina’s has hosted since they opened, so if you miss this one, keep a lookout for more on their Instagram page!

CHERRY BLOSSOMS – VARIOUS LOCATIONS

Every spring, New Yorkers and tourists alike wait for the blooming of over 35K cherry blossom trees across the city. These trees were gifted from Japan as a symbol of friendship and alliance in 1912 according to the Central Park website, and mark the start of warmer weather (and hopefully the final sightings of those seemingly heat-resistant snow piles on the sidewalks). The peak of the bloom happens mid-April, but some won’t flower until early May, giving visitors ample time to enjoy this NYC tradition. NYC for Free provided a list, and map, of where you can see the trees in each borough, so you can find the park nearest to you.

EARTH DAY FESTIVALS 2026 – UNION SQUARE, RANDALL’S ISLAND, SKYVIEW

Hosted by the Earth Day Initiative, the Earth Day Festival held in Union Square on April 19 will feature sustainable foods, climate-themed art, and exhibits by climate campaigns, nonprofits, and various sustainability organizations.

On April 25, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Randall’s Island Park is offering nature inspired crafts, games, live music, and a cherry blossom tour! The events will take place at Urban Farms and Fields 62/63.

The Shops at Skyview’s Planet in Bloom event on April 15 offers various experiences, like the Sky Art Garden, the Pollinator Lab, and more from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The first 50 attendees to complete the experiences available will get a chance to see the K-pop group EVERGLOW that same day from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees must RSVP through Eventbrite.

KOLKATA CHAI X BRËWR – KOLKATA CHAI CO.

Chai lovers! From 11 a.m to 4 p.m on April 11, Kolkata Chai Co. is hosting an event with a DJ, special guests and appearances, and a free chai in honor of their newest drink, a cardamom latte, at 127 E 27th St. Click this link to RSVP; drinks are first come, first serve.

MACY’S FLOWER SHOW – HERALD SQUARE

From April 23 to May 10, view Macy’s garden of real floral installations, stained glass artworks, and fabric sculptures. The theme, Homegrown, is meant to honor America’s 250th anniversary, and features flower arrangements and plants sourced globally through Macy’s partnership with The Bouqs Co. Starting April 10, you will also be able to shop Macy’s Flower Show Collection of clothing, home decor, accessories, and more.

New York City is never short on events, and this spring is no different. Bring a friend in between study sessions, or take yourself on a much needed solo-date to get some fresh air and a free, fun experience after this cold, snowy season!