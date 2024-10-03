What Your Coffee Shop Order Says About You

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Your go-to drink order reveals a lot about you as a person. As a barista, I find there are overlapping traits and quirks people have that are similar to others who order the same drinks. At the end of the day, order whatever you want, however, these are my assumptions about a person depending on the drink they order. My qualifications: I have been a barista since I was 16 years old.

Latte:

This is a classic order, both iced or hot. You are blissfully unaware of just how much milk is going into your latte. It’s a glamorized glass of milk with espresso in it. You probably are anxious to try something new, or don’t actually like the flavor of coffee, which is why your go-to is likely an iced vanilla or caramel latte. I promise you, there are better drinks that don’t involve a gallon of milk.

Cappuccino:

There is only one instance where this drink is acceptable, and that is drinking it in a mug at a coffee shop. If you’re getting it to go, order a different drink. A paper cup ruins the foam. If you order an iced cappuccino, you are the worst. Baristas 100% talk bad about you and dread getting your order. Instead, order a short iced latte. I swear it’s the same thing – without the attitude from an annoyed barista.

Macchiato:

You either think you’re getting a Starbucks style macchiato, or you just got back from a trip to Italy, and later, you’ll be ordering an Aperol Spritz. You’ll tell anyone who will listen about your recent travels to Florence, Rome, or Venice, and are begging for people to ask to see photos.

Chai:

You’re a barista’s favorite customer. Having someone order an iced chai during a rush is like the light at the end of a tunnel. There will never be anything bad said about our loyal chai latte drinkers.

Iced Tea or Lemonade:

You’re probably thirsty and dehydrated, and didn’t want to pay for a bottle of water. I don’t blame you either; nothing is better than an iced tea or lemonade on a hot day.

Matcha:

Your mood depends on whether or not the matcha is good. Ordering a matcha at a new coffee shop for the first time is a risky situation that can end in a wasted $8. However, the promise of a good matcha is enough to take that risk every time, because we all know it’s impossible to be sad with a good matcha in hand.

Mocha:

You ordered a mocha because you’re trying to justify drinking hot chocolate as an adult.

Hot Chocolate:

You’re either in touch with your inner child, or you are a child. I love making hot chocolates, especially for adults, and would never judge anyone for ordering one. Say yes to the whipped cream on top too, I know you want it.

Drip Coffee:

It’s only worth it if you’re sitting down at a coffee shop that has free refills. If not, it’s robbery. Unless you are elderly; then get your drip coffee. Treat yourself!

Cup of Milk:

No. Stop – unless you are four years old or younger.

Americano:

You don’t let any negativity ruin your day or your coffee order. Americanos are misunderstood and overly hated. You might relate to this, which could be why you latch on to it. You’d go to bat for any of your loved ones, including your beloved americanos. You justify americanos the same way you justify questionable decisions.

Espresso: You’re tired. You’re also probably tired of pretending to enjoy a black shot of espresso. It’s okay, you don’t have to pretend anymore.

Cortado: You learned how much milk went into a latte. This is the common ground between an espresso and a latte. It’s a safe space.

Cold Brew: You live a chaotic life and need something reliable. You definitely watched Emma Chamberlain during her almond milk cold brew era, and were a huge fan. You’re a frequent flier at Peet’s Coffee, or wake up every morning and wish you lived closer to one. You’ve never had a hot coffee and would rather freeze to death than consume one.