Unbearably Brainy: Your Jellycat Based On Your Major

Over the past year, Jellycats have grown drastically in popularity, and why wouldn’t they? They’re an adorable companion and make the perfect gift. With trending pop up shops such as their Jellycat Diner in New York City, they have made a name for themselves in mainstream media. Personally, I think these soft teddy bears, eclairs, shrimp, and more are adorable and humorous. Jellycat truly has something for everyone. Additionally, working in a children’s store, I was exposed to nearly every variation of Jellycat; so much so, that I now deem myself an expert. So, naturally, when this idea was pitched in our meeting, I pounced at the opportunity to write it! I only hope my findings are accurate enough to satisfy each and every Jellycat lover out there! Without further ado, here’s your assigned Jellycat based on your college major!

1. Computer Science

I know you’re more than just the screen, yet, here you are, reading this article…off of a screen. I can’t remember the last time I was able to hold a conversation with a Computer Science major, but you just know the majority of Computer Science majors are pretty chill. These are the unproblematic go-getters that keep to themselves, but look cute, just like the Amuseables Boiled Egg Geek. See, these guys and gals aren’t any ordinary Amuseables Happy Boiled Egg; they’re secret geniuses and vital to maintaining good vibes in society.

2. Communications

You can’t go wrong with the classics. As someone who is surrounded by Communications majors, I can confidently say that they are the most outgoing and dependable individuals I have ever met. Communications majors are the definition of Type A best friends. That being said, I think their Jellycat would be the Bashful Twinkle Bunny. This Jellycat is a twist on a classic: a good ol’ bunny with a little bit of flash. Comforting, adorable, and reliable, while leaving room for surprises!

3. Psychology

Psychology majors, what can I say? First of all, stop trying to figure me out. Secondly, you are most definitely the Amuseables Storm Cloud. Originally, I had made a note that you smarties were just the Amuseables Cloud, but oh goodness, could I be more wrong! You’re all so focused on fixing everyone else’s lives that you almost never tend to your own needs, leaving you in shambles. So, while today I am writing you off as the Storm Cloud, who knows, maybe one day you will magically transform into the Amuseables Sun, just like Barbie in Barbie of Swan Lake. Remember, it’s okay to treat yourself queen.

4. Business

Now, this one hits close to home for me, because while I’m a Digital Marketing major, I’m in the Lubin School of Business here at Pace University. Obviously, I wanted to give myself the best Jellycat, but upon lots of self-reflection, and a review of what journalistic integrity really means, I have landed on Jellycat Jack to represent the Business majors, because after all, he is the face of the company. I chose Jellycat Jack because while he is adorable and fuzzy, there is still something a little off-putting about his design. Is it his eyes? Is it the bright orange hat? I don’t know, but that’s the charm about him. There’s just something there that you maybe don’t want to be involved with, but every girl needs a Business major on her side to get stuff done. After all, that’s why the phrase is “standing on business.”

5. Nursing & Health Sciences

My initial thought for these everyday heroes was, oh, they are definitely a bunny or the moon. Something cute, nice, and comforting. But as I continued to think about nurses and what they really need most in their lives, I’ve decided there’s no other option but to assign them the Amuseables Coffee-To-Go. Now, if Jellycat still sold the Amuseables Juice Energise, that would be my choice, because my Nursing major sister always has a Redbull or Alani in hand. Nonetheless, these healthcare workers hustle around the clock to ensure the health and safety of everyone in society, and I’m wishing you all a scrumptious morning latte!

6. Education

As the daughter of a teacher, I can truly say that I have a deep appreciation for everyone in the education system. Teachers are the very backbone of society, and their practices influence students for a lifetime. Their work is invaluable, and therefore, their Jellycat must be something inconceivable to mankind, like a unicorn. The Bashful Unicorn perfectly captures the kindheartedness, whimsy, and youthfulness of teachers and their work. Teachers have the ability to transform lives and bring hope to their students. They protect their hearts just like how a unicorn symbolizes that special childhood innocence.

7. Performing Arts

If you’ve heard anything at all about Pace University, you probably know about its very selective Performing Arts Program in the Sands College of Performing Arts. Due to the popularity of this program, attending this university presents a different college environment than most US universities. From Commercial Dance to Theater for Social Justice, these students truly bring life to Pace University. They are bright, bubbly, and bold. Some may even argue that the students in this college have formed a cult-like community. So, because of this unique spirit, I present you with the Amuseables Disco Ball, gracing you with the opportunity to be the center of attention – because I know that’s all you really want.

8. Economics & Finance

Okay, Wall Street baddies! While I long to be wealthy like you someday, today I am just another down-on-her-luck student attending Pace University, but just down the street from this lovely institution is none other than the Charging Bull. It would be foolish of me not to draw the conclusion that Economics and Finance majors are the Fuddlewuddle Highland Cow! I can see Economics and Finance majors getting mad about my comparison, but as of 2022, cows were found to be the most profitable animal in the United States, so believe me when I say this is the highest compliment.

9. Criminal Justice

Future lawyers, I won’t waste your time. Because you wish so badly to bring justice and order to society and weed out those sneaky criminals, you are the Amuseables Toilet Roll. She’s cute, she’s silly, and she’s realistic. Plus, the center is hollowed out, representing your lack of emotional substance. But what you lack in empathy, you make up for in knowledge. In fact, I’ve never met a Criminal Justice major who can’t talk their way out of any given situation. A Criminal Justice degree is really just what yappers get so they can get paid for their witt, and I respect that.

10. Film

“Sierra, why did you include film as a major? It’s obvious that film’s Jellycat is the Amuseables Popcorn.” WRONG! Film majors are actually the Amuseables Peach. When I think of the most beautiful films I’ve ever seen, I don’t think of the mildly ugly red and white popcorn bucket that accompanies me as I watch it. The substance of the film is invariably more important. Therefore, I believe the Amuseables Peach is the perfect representation of film majors, paying homage to one of the best coming-of-age films of all time, Call Me By Your Name (2017), and capturing the essence of filmmaking. Film majors are able to see beauty and meaning in the most ordinary of things, even something as simple as a peach.