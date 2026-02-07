‘Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)’ Is the Rom-Com Musical You’ve Been Looking For

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Most of the time I have no clue what I want to watch, usually ending up mindlessly scrolling through streaming platforms searching for an eye-catching new romantic-comedy – only it never comes. If you are like me, a lover of the rom-com genre wanting to see new talent, and obsessed with musicals, you need to make your way to the Longacre Theater and see Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York). From the show being hilariously inventive, to its unique and masterful set design, to the outstanding vocals, and the underlying romance and chemistry, it is a must see.

I love when a Broadway show feels like a movie coming to life; when it feels continuous even when on a stage as a live performance. This essence is rare, but something Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) captures effortlessly. The biggest factor in this feeling is the set. This show has a theme of traveling as Dougal (Sam Tutty), a vibrant and animated British man travels to New York after being invited to his estranged father’s wedding where he promptly meets the sister of the bride, his soon to be step-aunt, Robin (Christiani Pitts). The show uses suitcases, a key travel essential, as furniture for each scene, setting, and mood. We see this incredible use of staging while continuing to portray a major theme of the play in a way that I have never seen before. On top of that, they are using a turntable stage, adding movement and space between characters when needed. The uniqueness of the set alone partnered with how effective it was to the plot took the show to a whole new level for me.

Now, this musical is not news to me, as I have been listening to the soundtrack since it came out in 2024 and the show originally debuted on the West End. However, I will say the soundtrack does not do the leads, Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty’s live vocals justice. They are mesmerizing, sincere, and captivating. They really tell the story with so much emotion and agility. No words of mine can truly describe how impressed I was by them both, especially with them solely relying on each other since there are no other characters. Not only this, but the lyrics are so well written for each portion of the play. From purely fun and silly to tear-jerking songs, they are beautifully performed by relatively new faces. Other than Sam Tutty playing Evan Hansen in the original cast of the Dear Evan Hansen production in London, Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) brought new, impeccable talent to Broadway.

Finally, while the show is a musical comedy, it is impossible to miss the palpable chemistry that is shared between Dougal and Robin. In song, in dialogue, even in silence, you are rooting for these characters to be something to one another. Even so, don’t be fooled by the energy between these two characters because there is angst, annoyance, and plot twists that I cannot prepare you for. There were audible “awwws” and gasps from the audience with admiration and shock. So just know, while the romance in this show is brilliant, it comes with other genres and aspects equally as thought-provoking. A show with the perfect mix of comedy, music, romance, and plot points, what else could I ask for? Regardless, Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) gives you themes of family, fear, happiness, and adventure. It is truly a show for everyone and this article is proof of just how much I recommend it. The soundtrack is something that will permanently be engraved in my playlist, no matter the occasion, because just like the show, there is a song for every situation as well. Look no further through the useless genre categories on Hulu and Netflix, save some time, and go see Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) instead. The only other question I have is, why haven’t you gotten your tickets yet?