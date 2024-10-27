Turntable Etiquette: The Dos and Don’ts of Vinyl Collecting

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By December, I’ll have been collecting vinyl records for four years. With that experience under my belt, I’ve officially declared myself an expert, ready to share everything you need to know to master the art of vinyl collecting.

DO: HOLD YOUR VINYL PROPERLY

I’ve seen it time and time again where someone films a video of them unboxing a record, or a music artist is showcasing their new album, and they hold the vinyl like a frisbee. Each and every time, I shudder with disappointment. When vinyl records are pressed, the grooves that are etched into them represent different sound waves in the song. The needle on a turntable, also known as a stylus, reads these grooves and converts the vibrations from the stylus into electrical signals, which produce the sound we hear. When you touch the grooves of a vinyl, you run the risk of oil from your fingers, dust, fingerprints, or scratches, damaging the contours and ultimately ruining the record’s longevity and sound quality.

When you hold a vinyl, you want to hold it lightly by the outer edges. You can use the record label in the middle as support by placing your thumb onto it.

DON’T: USE THE WRONG TURNTABLE

When people first decide they want a record player, they almost always opt for a suitcase turntable, typically made by Crosley or Victrola – the ones you used to see featured in 2014 Youtube videos with the pastel colors and pretty designs. Despite the affordability and aesthetics of these record players, they will gradually damage your vinyl due to their low quality build. The platform for the vinyl to sit on is smaller than the vinyl itself, causing it to wobble, and the vibrations from the built-in speakers can cause the needle to be knocked out of place. The needles in these suitcases often apply either too much pressure, creating scratches in the vinyl, or too little pressure, ruining the listening experience.

If you don’t plan to play your records often, or you’re a beginner, then a suitcase record player is not the worst choice. However, if you intend on taking your collection more seriously, eventually you’ll want to upgrade. I personally started out with a Crosley player, as it was gifted to me for Christmas, but after about a year I began to use an Audio-Technica AT-LP60X.

DO: STORE YOUR VINYL CORRECTLY

Along with holding them properly, the way you store your records greatly influences how long they last and how well they play. You should always store them upright – not laying flat – as that can cause warping. Make sure to keep them in a spot that doesn’t get constant direct sunlight.Another key component of storing your vinyl is using both inner and outer sleeves. Inner sleeves protect the disc itself from dust, and reduce static, while outer sleeves keep the album cover intact. Lastly, as if this hasn’t been tedious enough, you should also invest in a record cleaning kit to keep your vinyl records in the best condition possible.

DON’T: TRY TO FOLLOW WHAT’S TRENDY

Vinyl collecting is not a cheap hobby. On top of the equipment expenses, prices for vinyl typically range anywhere from $25 to $60, with some of the more rare ones being worth upwards of $100. That being said, it’s important to spend your money on albums that you genuinely enjoy listening to. Collecting should reflect your unique preferences and interests, making it more meaningful. If you’re someone who likes to branch out and experiment with music, I would recommend listening to the album at least once, through whichever streaming service you use, before committing to buying it.

Building and maintaining a vinyl collection is both an art and a responsibility. By following the essential steps and avoiding common mistakes, you help preserve both the integrity of your records and your listening experience!