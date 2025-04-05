There’s Nothing Ordinary About These Eggs: The Ordinary’s Freshly Hatched Campaign

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter.

Never in my entire life have I heard so much about eggs and egg prices. That’s coming from someone who grew up raising chickens in her backyard. What was once seen as a symbol for wellness and protein, has now become a marker for economic health and political leverage. After Donald Trump infamously accredited his win in the 2024 election to his pivot towards affordable groceries, it has been all eyes on eggs and poultry. Shortly after Trump took office on Jan. 20, 2025, America experienced a spike in egg prices, which could be due to the wide-spreading bird flu, or consumer uncertainties about the economy under his leadership. Nonetheless, egg prices have become a somewhat random fixation in the United States, and The Ordinary has chosen to insert themselves into the great egg debate of the 21st century.

The Ordinary, a brand founded in Toronto in 2016, has become a widely known skincare supplier for many individuals located in the U.S., with several storefront locations in New York City. The company is often praised for their affordable products and their employment of scientific principles to create effective and safe formulas for consumer usage, two practices that many would argue contrast from the current administration’s objectives. So, what better way to issue a commentary on the current political atmosphere in the U.S. than by selling not just eggs, but affordable eggs in their stores?

On March 22, The Ordinary posted a video to their social media accounts promoting their brilliant affordable eggs campaign, adding, “The cost of eggs right now is at a record high and there are shortages all over the city.” The video then cuts to a fridge filled with dozens of eggs, where we can see that these eggs are marked at the astoundingly low price of $3.37. This is certainly competitive pricing compared to nearly every other market in the city, and the perfect incentive to get customers into The Ordinary’s stores.

I, for one, have been thoroughly enjoying how certain brands are pivoting their marketing initiatives to better resonate with their target audiences. We not only saw it with Duolingo, but now many other brands are positioning themselves in a way that confirms their political values. It’s clever, but more importantly, it’s completely strategic. As we begin to see protests and boycotts break out all over the nation, progressive brands are rushing to ensure that they do not fall into the bin. The Ordinary’s campaign marks a definitive point in which marketing has become intrinsically political.

Personally, I believe this was an outstanding strategy to drive sales traffic for The Ordinary’s New York City stores. A Canadian-founded skincare brand selling affordable eggs in one of America’s largest cities was certainly not on my 2025 bingo card, but I applaud the marketing excellence behind this campaign. It was a shocking and humorous way for The Ordinary to insert their foot into political discourse without being overtly controversial. I hope to see more of The Ordinary’s fresh ideas in the future, whether they involve eggs or just some niacinamide.