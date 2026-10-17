The Queens Of New York: Meet The Women’s Sports Teams Of Our City

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Knicks have had their moment and the Rangers and the Yankees have everyone wearing their caps, but what about New York’s women’s sports teams? Walk around New York during a game day and you’ll see jerseys, hats, and fans proudly representing their teams, but the conversation usually stops with the same few names. For years, New York’s sports culture has been dominated by men’s teams, but the city’s women are the ones carving out a name of their own. It’s 2026: If you’re not watching women’s sports, what are you waiting for? Here are the New York women’s sports teams to keep on your fan radar.

New York Liberty

The New York Liberty are a professional basketball team that competes in the Eastern Conference of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). They were founded in 1996 and were one of the eight original franchises of the WNBA. They play at Barclays Center in Brooklyn alongside the Brooklyn Nets. They won the championship in 2024 and have three Eastern Conference titles from 1999, 2000, and 2002. They also hold two WNBA Commissioner’s Cup titles, becoming the first team in league history to win multiple Commissioner’s Cup championships. Their star players include Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones.

Gotham FC

Gotham FC, originally known as Sky Blue FC, is a professional soccer team that competes in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). They were founded in 2006 and rebranded in 2021. Before the NWSL was founded, they played in Women’s Professional Soccer from 2009 to 2011. They won the NWSL championship in 2023 and 2025. They play at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey but have recently announced their move to Etihad Park in Queens, New York. Their star players include Sam Kerr, Rose Lavelle, Jaedyn Shawn, and Guro Reiten.

New York Sirens

The New York Sirens are a professional hockey team that competes in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). They were one of the first six charter franchises in the league. They were founded in 2023 and play at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. They’re still a growing team, as they have yet to qualify for the playoffs. Their star players include Sarah Fillier, Alex Carpenter, and Micha Zandee-Hart.

Brooklyn FC

Brooklyn FC is a semi-professional team that competes in the United Soccer League (USL) Super League. They were founded in 2023 and started playing in 2024. They also field a men’s team under the same name. They play in Maimonides Park, Brooklyn. Their star players include Bre Norris, Catherine Zimmerman, and Tziarra King.

New York Exiles

The New York Exiles are a semi-professional rugby team that competes in the Women’s Elite Rugby (WER). They play at Memorial Field Stadium. They were runners-up for the 2025 season, which happens to be the league’s inaugural season. Their star players include Misha Green-Yotts, Adriana Castillo, and Jenn Salomon-Clayton.

New York sports aren’t just about the Knicks, Rangers, and Yankees anymore. The women’s teams are building legacies, bringing home championships, and giving New Yorkers even more reasons to show up and cheer. These teams deserve more than a passing mention. They deserve the same attention, excitement, and citywide support that New York’s biggest teams have always received. The Queens of New York have arrived, and it’s time to put them in the spotlight.